On Friday, Willow Springs native will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Law Enforcement Academy.
Lucas J. Combs will be assigned to Troop E, Zone 8 in Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties following graduation, according to MSHP officials.
All are invited to attend the graduation ceremony, to be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the MSHP Academy Gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm St. in Jefferson City.
Combs joins a class of 31 graduates comprising the 108th Recruit Class, which began its 25-week training course on July 1. The new troopers will report for duty in their assigned troops Jan. 6.
Mike Kelly, the Voice of Mizzou, will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten is a special guest speaker and Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, will also address the class.
The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the oath of office to the new troopers. Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, will confer an associate of applied science degree to 10 of the new troopers.
Troop F Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sgt. Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, will sing the national anthem and Pastor Crystal Karr from the United Methodist Church in Maysville will provide the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the academy.
The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.