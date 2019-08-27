ARRESTS
John Henry Reinoehl, 45, Burgoyne Street, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Friday at Parkway Shopping Center in West Plains on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $2,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Michael Anthony Fieger, Jr., 32, Flippin, Ark., was arrested at 9 p.m. Friday in Mtn. View on a charge of failure to appear on a 2012 charge of passing a bad check. He is held on $494.26 bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Michelle Helena Phillips, 45, Gainesville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a Washington County charge of probation violation on a conviction of property theft. She is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy Melanie Roam.
Daniel Richard Lasart, 44, Mtn. View, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday and released to the Edgar Springs Police Department. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Elizabeth Dawn Walters-Peterson, 21, Lanton Road, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s department on charges of stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a firearm and released on $3,000 bail. Deputy Zach Gimpel.
James Dale Campbell, 22, Worcester Street, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and stealing a motor vehicle. He is held on $22,500 bail.
Megan Lindsey Neal, 36, Pennsylvania Street, was arrested on charges of probation violation on convictions of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance and Texas County charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $35,000 bail.
Eric Knute Schjenken, 53, Kenny Avenue, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Saturday on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and released on $3,000 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Eric William Simeroth, 47, Private Road 6921, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Saturday at his home on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Chelcey Lynn Thompson, 24, County Road 1360, was arrested at 3 p.m. Sunday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Gimpel.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Logan Wake reported at noon Wednesday the sheriff’s department received a call in reference to a truck traveling south on north U.S. 63 and swerving into both lanes. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lillian Irene Thompson, 65, Gleghorn Street, reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday her vehicle had been tampered with and items stolen from it while it was parked on County Road 9100. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
David Christopher L. Crosser, 31, Private Road 6853, reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday there had been property damage at his home. The case is under investigation. Deputy Bruno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.