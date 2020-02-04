ARREST
Logan Blake Boyett, 23, Mtn. View, was arrested Jan. 25 on a charge of peace disturbance, second or subsequent offense. Officer Charles Brown.
TICKET
Megan Nicole Blevins, 26, Delp Road, was ticketed Jan. 20 on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Officer Travis Wilbanks.
INCIDENTS
Officer Wilbanks reported Jan. 24 he was advised of a vehicle accident on Seventh Street where one person had backed a vehicle into a parked vehicle. The owner of the parked vehicle was located and information was gathered from both parties involved. A report was made.
On Jan. 25 Officer Trenton Roberts reported he was en route to a vehicle accident and discovered a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Pine Street. There were no injuries reported and information and evidence was gathered for an accident report.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officers responded at 12:53 p.m. Jan. 21 to a location on East Fifth Street in reference to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
At 5:11 p.m. Jan. 21 officers responded to a location on East Fifth Street in reference to a report of a burglary.
At 3:36 p.m. Jan. 24 officers responded to reports of trespassing at McDonald’s and Signal. A suspect was ticketed on a charge of trespassing and given transportation home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.