INCIDENTS
It was reported at 6:37 p.m. July 16 property had been stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Ace Hardware. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Josh Wichowski.
It was reported at 8:13 p.m. July 16 an ex parte order had been violated at a home on Pearl Circle. On investigation a male suspect was arrested. Officer Nate Bean.
At 8:36 p.m. July 16 a woman who had been ticketed for trespassing at Walmart earlier that day was ticketed a second time after reportedly being in the store again. Officer Kevin White.
It was reported at 10:26 p.m. July 16 an intoxicated man was being disruptive and walking in traffic at Sonic on Gibson Avenue. The man was taken to the city jail on a 12-hour protective hold. Officer Bean.
At 12:56 a.m. July 17 officers assisted the Howell County Sheriff’s Department with the arrest of a suspect with a felony warrant. Officer Brady Grinnell.
At 7:50 a.m. July 17 detectives assisted the South Central Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Howell County Sheriff’s Department in executing a search warrant at a home on County Road 1770. A stolen tractor, garden tiller, utility trailer and other items stolen from a home in Howell County were recovered. Detective Brandon Romans.
It was reported at 8:40 a.m. July 17 a man had been assaulted by another man at a home on Walnut Street. There was no sign of injuries and charges are pending. Officer Chris Barrett.
At 6:28 p.m. July 17 a driver’s license found on Worley Drive was turned in to the police department, where it may be claimed. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officer Bean responded at 12:01 a.m. July 18 to a home on First Street in reference to an assault. Charges are pending.
Officer Bean responded at 12:10 a.m. July 18 to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to a woman that reported she was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend, who was calling her on the phone excessively. A report has been filed.
A woman reported at 1:29 a.m. July 18 a light bulb on her back deck had been damaged and was no longer working. Evidence was collected and the case remains under investigation. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
It was reported at 2:52 a.m. July 18 cash had been stolen from a room at the West Plains Motel on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. A suspect has not been identified and the incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Bradshaw.
At 10:54 a.m. July 18 detectives assisted the South Central Drug Task Force and the Howell County Sheriff’s Department with a narcotics search warrant at a home on Private Road 2023. Stolen property and narcotics were seized during the execution of the search warrant. Detective Romans.
At 12:04 p.m. July 18 a woman reported her child had been disciplined by a man she knows, resulting in bruising, and wished to file a report for child abuse. The incident was forwarded to the Children’s Division and the detective’s division for further investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Burnes responded at 3:49 p.m. July 18 to a home on Seventh Street in reference to a verbal domestic altercation. It was reported there had been a physical altercation with injuries at the scene about two weeks prior, and evidence of injuries was observed but no treatment was sought. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officers responded at 4:33 p.m. July 18 to a home on Thayer Avenue in reference to a motorcycle stolen the previous day. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 6:31 p.m. July 18 library materials had not been returned. Officer Jacob Russo.
A man reported at 10:29 p.m. July 18 a dog was running loose on Shuttee Street and attacked his dog. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 10:52 p.m. July 18 officers were dispatched to the area of St. Louis Street in reference to an assault and a suspect making threats with a knife. The suspect fled the area but was found a short time later on Curry Street. The suspect was taken to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment and charges are pending. Officer Wes Stuart.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 11:21 a.m. July 19 he was dispatched to a home on North Howell Avenue in reference to a counterfeit bill that had been passed at a yard sale. The incident remains under investigation.
It was reported at 3:02 p.m. July 19 a woman had come to OMC with broken ribs. It was discovered and assault had taken place four nights prior. The incident has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Russo.
A court order violation was reported at 8:22 p.m. July 19 at a home on Cass Avenue. Charges are pending. Officer Russo.
It was reported at 8:36 p.m. July 19 materials had not been returned to the library. Officer Burnes.
Officer Burnes reported at 4:15 a.m. Saturday a man was found walking in an alley off of Trish Knight Street. A loaded syringe was found on the subject that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The incident remains under investigation.
It was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday the driver of a silver car pumped gas at a station on Porter Wagoner Boulevard, then drove off without paying. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
Officers responded at 4:34 p.m. Saturday to OMC in reference to a patient that was out of control. Property damage was observed at the scene and after a brief altercation the patient was restrained and is continuing treatment. It is unknown if charges will be filed. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 6:32 p.m. Saturday property was found at the civic center. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday a man stole a running vehicle with two juveniles inside from the parking lot of the Junction 14 truck stop. After the juveniles were ordered out of the vehicle, the man fled from the scene down Highway 14. Stuart was advised a short time later the vehicle had crashed near the Howell and Douglas county lines and the suspect had fled on foot. The case remains under investigation.
It was reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday someone had violated an ex parte order by making contact via Facebook. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday a possible case of child abuse. After investigation, it was determined there had been no abuse and no further action was taken. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday that cash had been stolen from a home on Texas Street. A suspect was named and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday there were three male subjects on the roof of the First United Methodist Church on West Main Street, two juveniles and one adult. Church officials did not wish to pursue charges and the juveniles were turned over to the care of their parents. Officer Wichowski.
