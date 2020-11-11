ARREST
Allen Lee Hammock, 58, was arrested Oct. 31 on a charge of failure to appear on a misdemeanor and released with $400 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Katara Renee Corp, 22, was ticketed Oct. 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
Christopher Paul Farrar, 30, was ticketed Oct. 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
Officer Brad Jones reported at 11:21 a.m. Oct. 26 he was dispatched to the Ridge Crest hotel regarding a possible court order violation. A woman reported a man she knows had violated a court order by attempting to call her and send her text messages. Charges will be forwarded to prosecutors.
Cpl. Wes Stuart was dispatched at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 26 to East Main Street to investigate the theft and fraudulent use of a debit card.
It was reported at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 26 a Chevrolet pickup truck drove through a grassy area near businesses at 1504 Preacher Roe Boulevard, causing damage. Cpl. Stuart.
Officers were dispatched at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 26 to a location at Parkway Shopping Center regarding a possible stalking case. A report was taken and the case is under investigation by the detective division. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Whitsell was dispatched at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 26 to West Fifth Street regarding a dog running loose. The dog's owner was located and ticketed on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.
A man reportedly used counterfeit currency at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 26 to make a purchase at Dollar General on Bill Virdon Boulevard, then left the scene. The suspect was unable to be located and the case is under investigation. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 5:41 p.m. Oct. 26, it was reported a telephone had been stolen. The incident is under investigation. Officer McKemie.
At 5:43 p.m. Oct. 26, it was reported a Fidelity WiFi box had been destroyed at a home on Quail Run. There are no suspects and the case is under investigation. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
At midnight Oct. 27, Cpl. Shannon Sisney took a report from someone who stated sometime since Sept. 1 the catalytic convertor from their van had been removed without the owner's consent. The incident was forwarded to detectives.
At 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27, a woman reported her underage granddaughter left her home and had not returned. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Sisney.
At 4:26 p.m. Oct. 27, a traffic stop was conducted on Paula Drive and the vehicle was discovered to be reported as stolen. The driver was arrested and found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance. Charges are pending.
At 4:52 p.m. Oct. 27 officers responded to Country Club Drive regarding a runaway girl walking through the golf course. The girl was located and returned home. The incident will be forwarded to juvenile officers. Officer McKemie.
Officer Whitsell reported she responded at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 27 to the Ridge Crest hotel to investigate the theft of an item from a location on K Highway that was later posted for sale on Facebook. The item was returned to the owner and no charges are sought.
At 8:37 p.m. Oct. 27 it was reported a someone had trespassed at Ridge Crest hotel earlier that day. Video evidence was collected and a report was taken. Officer Whitsell.
At 5:35 a.m. Oct. 28 Officer Colter Reid responded to a location on Pine Street regarding a runaway youth. The child returned while the officer was on scene and a report was completed and forwarded to the Juvenile Office.
Officers responded at 11:37 a.m. Oct. 28 to a home on Thayer Avenue to investigate an open door. The home was searched, with no one found inside. Officers are attempting to locate the homeowners. Cpl. Sisney.
