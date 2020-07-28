NCIDENTS
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 1:50 p.m. June 29 he responded to Galloway Creek Park to investigate a report of found property. A pistol was reportedly found in the waste disposal of the bathroom, retrieved and placed into evidence at the police department.
Officers were dispatched at 2:16 p.m. June 29 to Independence Drive in response to a report of a domestic altercation. A girl stated a man she knows assaulted her. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
At 3:20 p.m. June 29 officers were dispatched to Shoe Sensation at Southern Hills Shopping Center regarding a complaint of shoplifting. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Officer Kevin White reported at 6:47 p.m. June 29 he spoke to a woman who reported a man she knows took her 2005 Ford Expedition from Arkansas Street and was involved in an accident. The man was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment and a report was forwarded to prosecutors.
At 2:39 a.m. June 30 officers responded to the corner of Luna Drive and Independence Drive regarding a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were yelling at each other and the woman collected her belongings and left the area on foot of her own volition. There was no accusation of physical assault and no charges are sought. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 3:44 a.m. June 30 officers were dispatched to a location on South Thayer Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. A report was taken and the involved parties were separated. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
A man reported at 11:21 a.m. June someone took property belonging to him from a home on Woods Street. Officer Jones.
At 2:04 p.m. June 30 Officer Jones reported he responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue and took a report of property damage. A man stated that within the previous day someone forced open a door to a home he was working on.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 8:06 p.m. June 30 he was dispatched to a location on Allen Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The involved parties stated there had been no altercation, but they had raised their voices. No charges.
At 2:01 a.m. July 1 officers were dispatched to a home on Thayer Avenue to a report a man was beating on the door. It was determined the man wanted to collect some of his property. He was allowed to do so and left the home. Officer Whitsell.
Officer John Murrell reported at 7:18 a.m. July 1 officers responded to a location on Paula Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area. A male suspect was arrested pending charges and an investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded at 11:24 a.m. July 1 to a location on Kentucky Avenue regarding a stolen 1996 Ford F-250 quad cab, reportedly stolen off of Eighth Street between 8 and 11 a.m. that morning. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Jones reported at 1:10 p.m. July 1 he responded to a location at Southern Hills Center regarding a stolen vehicle. While en route, it was determined the vehicle was located on Preacher Roe Boulevard and it was eventually returned to the owner.
It was reported at 2:46 p.m. July 1 there was a hit-and-run accident on West 10th Street. A grey Kia Soul struck a white Dodge Challenger and left the scene. The incident is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
At 3:59 p.m. July 1 officers investigated numerous complaints of traffic stopped on Broadway near Howell Avenue. The matter was resolved and contact was made with Ozarks Christian Academy regarding the traffic. No charges.
At 5:36 p.m. July 1 officers arrested a man on an active warrant on Allen Street. The man was found to be in possession of an apparent controlled substance. The item will be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for testing. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 1:39 a.m. July 2 men were prowling around a home on Independence Drive and throwing rocks at a back door. During an investigation it was discovered there had been an accidental discharge of a firearm that struck the home of the reporting party. There were no injuries and no charges filed. Officer Justin Brown.
At 5:55 a.m. July 2 officers were dispatched to Nichols Drive regarding a motor vehicle theft. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 8:09 a.m. July 2 a man was found in a vehicle that was reported stolen. During the course of the investigation it was determined the suspect had an active warrant out of Ozark County for larceny, and he was taken into custody. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
A woman reported at 2:06 p.m. July 2 another woman disturbed her peace by yelling and cursing at her. The other woman was identified and issued a written complaint. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 5:06 p.m. July 2 her wallet was stolen from the parking lot at Cash Saver on Kentucky Avenue. The case is under investigation. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 6:03 p.m. July 2 officers were dispatched to Murphy’s Oil on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a possible court order violation. It was determined the suspect had not been served with an ex parte order and a report was completed for documentation.
At 6:27 p.m. July 2 officers were dispatched to a location on Summers Street regarding a missing 4-year-old. Officers made contact with the child’s parents and the Children’s Division, which assisted with the investigation. No charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:39 p.m. July 2 a report was taken of a gas drive-off at a gas station on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Sgt. Brady Grinnell.
At 12:39 a.m. July 3 officers were dispatched to West Plains Motel regarding a possible domestic disturbance. Officers were advised by the involved parties that the altercation was only verbal and no assault occurred. It was learned a woman had an active Phelps County warrant on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs and was taken into custody. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Cpl. Powell reported that, at 12:02 p.m. July 3, officers responded to West Leyda Avenue to investigate a stolen vehicle. A woman reported her white 2010 Dodge Journey had been taken since 11 p.m. the night before.
A woman reported that, at 12:33 p.m. July 3, someone made contact with her at People’s Park in violation of an ex parte order. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brown.
Officers responded at 2:35 p.m. July 3 to a home on Aid Avenue regarding a woman who was suicidal, had a knife and was cutting herself. It was determined the woman did not have a knife, but did express a wish to harm herself. She was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Cpl. Powell.
