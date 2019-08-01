ARRESTS
Courtney Nicole Morgan, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. July 22 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Jennifer Renae Chandler, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. July 22 on an outstanding warrant. Officer Brad Jones.
Sidney Rex Routledge, 49, West Plains, was arrested at 4:51 a.m. July 23 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and speeding. Officer Wichowski.
Anthony Wayne Collins, 49, Pomona, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. July 23 on charges of assault on a law enforcement officer. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Bradley Deion Wake, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 2 a.m. July 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of improper lighting, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Officer Wichowski.
Megan Raijean Dooley, 23, Birch Tree, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. July 24 on a charge of failure to appear. Officer Brandon Stephens.
Jessie Delvaughn Amore, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. July 25 on a charge of possession of controlled substances or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Nate Bean.
Elizabeth Jane Poole, 34, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. July 25 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
James Michael Brockett, 36, West Plains, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Wes Stuart.
Denise Lynn Russell, 46, West Plains, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Trent Kinder.
Jose Inez Gonzales, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving without a license. Officer Wichowski.
Brandon Eugene Collins, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Saturday on an active warrant. Officer Stuart.
Levi Jared Cox, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 5:56 a.m. on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of following too closely resulting in an accident. Officer Stephens.
Austin Bailey Houts, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of property damage and stealing. Officer Stephens.
Sheldon Lee Stokes, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display current state license plates. Officer Stephens.
Paul Richard Maschmeyer, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of defective equipment on a motor vehicle. Officer Stephens.
TICKETS
Alec Lowell Jordan, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:30 p.m. July 22 on Thornburgh Avenue on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Stephens.
Edward Lynn Poole, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:45 p.m. July 22 on McFarland Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stephens.
James Dean Wilson, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:10 a.m. July 23 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinell.
Blake Dalton Cates, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. July 23 on Sunset Terrace on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Kameron L. Bratcher, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:45 p.m. July 23 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Ivie Powell.
Steven Robert Todd, Springfield, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. July 24 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Cody Ray Evans, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:25 a.m. July 24 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Kenneth Laurence Launius, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:05 a.m. July 24 on Jackie Garrett Drive on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Angelika Kreidel Hughes, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:21 a.m. July 24 on Missouri Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Michael L. Stone, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:45 a.m. July 24 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Christopher Lee Callahan, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:32 p.m. July 24 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Stephens.
Brandon Lee McVey, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:39 p.m. July 24 on First Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to use a seat belt of child restraint device and failure to signal. Officer Stephens.
Mercury Cam Miller, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:11 p.m. July 24 on Main Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Stephens.
Kathryn E. Hill, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:56 p.m. July 24 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Kevin White.
Bobby Dale Finney, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:05 p.m. July 24 on Thornburgh Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. Officer Stephens.
Emily Marie Schlegel, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:19 a.m. July 25 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Conner Burnes.
Benjamin John Foster, West Plains, was ticketed at 2 a.m. Friday on Thornburgh Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Stephens.
Courtney Nichole York, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 1:34 p.m. Saturday on Thayer Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Sisney.
Mark Anthony Bachmann, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Stephens.
Jody Ray Bates, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:19 p.m. Saturday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Burnes.
Amy Lynn Thorn, Scott City, was ticketed at 3:23 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device and speeding. Officer Sisney.
Tim J. Pavlich, Lakeview, Ark., was ticketed at 4:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Angela Frances Campo, Moody, was ticketed at 4:58 p.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Burnes.
Lauren Marie Kaufman, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:12 p.m. Sunday on Broadway on a charge of speeding. Officer Sisney.
Gail Warren, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:25 p.m. Sunday on Broadway on charges of speeding and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Sisney.
Peter J. Moseley, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Main Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Stuart.
Jeremy Paul Blagg, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:32 p.m. Sunday on Bruce Smith Parkway on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stuart.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 7:50 a.m. July 22 someone had vandalized both front tires on her vehicle while it was parked on South Curry Street. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 1:38 p.m. July 22 she had been slapped by a man she knows at a home on McFarland Drive. She refused treatment for her injuries and a report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Sisney reported at 5:39 p.m. July 22 he responded to a home on McFarland Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife. It was discovered there had been a physical altercation and a report will be forwarded to prosecutors.
A woman reported at 6:21 p.m. July 22 her 15-year-old daughter had been dating a man she was told was 17 years old, but later found to be age 20 and a registered sex offender. The juvenile reportedly admitted she’d had a sexual relationship with the man. A report has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 6:31 p.m. July 22 a bicycle was lying in a ditch off of Kissinger Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 7:23 p.m. July 22 two televisions had been taken from her home on Yeager Street. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officer Stuart reported at 9:07 p.m. July 22 he responded to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) in reference to a theft. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
A woman reported at 8:17 a.m. July 23 she was speaking to a man while the two were sitting in her vehicle at Walmart. She said when she told him to get out of her car, he grabbed her keys, then her right arm and she honked the horn to get attention. Walmart employees came to see what was happening and the man left. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Kinder reported at 12:06 p.m. July 23 he was dispatched to a home on Jackson Street to assist the Missouri Children’s Division. After investigation, two children were taken into the care of the Children’s Division. A report has been forwarded to the juvenile office for review.
A woman reported at 4:50 p.m. July 23 a court order violation had been violated by a man she has a restraining order against. Officer Sisney.
Officer Sisney reported at 4:58 p.m. July 23 he responded to a home on McFarland Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. There had been no altercation, but a man refused to allow his wife to enter the home. No charges at this time.
Officer John Murrell reported at 8:08 a.m. July 24 he responded to the West Plains High School cross country team fieldhouse after a cash register was found near the east side of the building. It was discovered the cash register belonged to the West Plains Parks and Recreation Department and is evidence in a burglary. The incident was forwarded to detectives.
It was reported at 8:26 a.m. July 24 someone had forced entry into a company vehicle owned by Jackson Eagle Pest Control and had stolen several items. The vehicle had also reportedly been damaged when an attempt was made to start the vehicle with a key that didn’t fit the ignition. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 8:45 a.m. July 24 someone had egged her vehicle and poured sugar on the outside and inside while it was parked on Washington Avenue. No damage has been reported. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 11:02 a.m. July 24 she had been contacted she had won a large prize and sent money in order to claim it, but had not received anything in return. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 1:36 p.m. July 24 his checkbook had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Hampton Inn. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
Officer Powell reported at 3:31 p.m. July 24 he responded to an alarm at a home on Sixth Street. The home owner stated he had been having problems with the alarm and there had been no break-in, but a cell phone had been stolen the day before.
Officer Powell responded at 4:44 p.m. July 24 to a home on Walnut Street in reference to a court order violation that was determined to instead be a case of harassment. Charges are pending.
A pneumatic tube carrier was found at 5:39 p.m. July 24 at the First Baptist Church. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Barrett.
It was reported at 5:57 p.m. July 24 a man had taken his juvenile daughter from her mother’s vehicle in violation of a court order, then drove off with her without placing the child in a child restraint. A probable cause statement has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Powell.
It was reported at 12:08 p.m. July 25 a license plate had been taken from a vehicle parked at a home on Joe Jones Boulevard. It has been entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Kinder.
A woman and man reported at 2:45 p.m. July 25 the woman’s WIC vouchers had been stolen. It was discovered The woman’s mother had the vouchers and was refusing to return them. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
It was discovered during a jail search at 6:12 p.m. July 25 items belonging to the jail had been damaged. Charges are pending. Officer Tinsley.
A man reported at 11:01 p.m. July 25 he had been surrounded by several subjects and threatened by a man that pointed a handgun at him while he was at a laundromat on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The subjects reportedly left the area after the victim ran for help. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Bean.
Officers were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. Friday to a home on Prospect Street in reference to suspicious persons. It was discovered a man and woman were on the reporting party’s property and the male subject was found to be in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine. Charges are pending the results of crime lab testing. Officer Stuart.
A report was taken at 11:50 a.m. Friday regarding disturbing letters that were received by a business on Walnut Street. The incident is under investigation. Officer Stuart.
A man reported at 12:16 p.m. Friday a license plate had been lost or stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on Hubert Redburn Drive. It was last seen on the vehicle about 10 p.m. the night before. Officer Murrell.
Officer Sisney responded at 1:14 p.m. Friday to a home on Webster Street in reference to a 1-year-old that had tested positive for exposure to illegal narcotics. The child was taken into state custody and charges are pending.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday someone had forced entry into a home on Yeager Street and stolen several items. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers responded at 5:28 p.m. Friday to the OMC emergency room in reference to a suicide. It was discovered a man shot himself while in the emergency room parking lot. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
Officers responded at 5:50 p.m. Friday to a fight in progress off of Preacher Roe Boulevard. A woman reported she had gotten upset with a man and punched him in the face, and the man later struck her with a cart. The man reportedly confirmed the woman’s version of events and it was discovered he had assaulted the woman as well. Charges are pending. Officer Tinsley.
