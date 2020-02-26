INCIDENTS
An employee of Ramey supermarket reported at 7:02 a.m. Feb. 2 a man altered the amount of money to be issued on a receipt from the coin counting machine in order to get more money back than he should have. The same complaint was made regarding a female suspect. A copy of the report regarding both instances was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported he was dispatched at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2 to a location on Thayer Avenue regarding property damage. The case was forwarded to detectives.
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 3:33 p.m. Feb. 2 he noticed an open door at a home on Worel Street. The home was searched and found to be empty.
A woman reported at 11:24 p.m. Feb. 2 she had been held against her will at a home and assaulted. The case was investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.