ARRESTS
Dustin Lee Helton, 32, Moody, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 22 on charges of failure to appear on charges of careless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display current state license plates. Officer Justin Brown.
Justin Albert Coffman, 38, West Plains, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 23 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Conner Burnes.
Daniel E. Pelters, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of improper parking. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Misty Lynn Garcia, 40, West Plains, was arrested at 7:07 a.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving without a license. Officer Brown.
Trevor Alan Hackworth, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of defective equipment. Officer Nate Bean.
Sheldon Lee Stokes, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Eric Mitchell Faulhaber, 26, Pomona, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended and ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Ivie Powell.
Zachary Adam Wimberly, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of defective equipment. Officer Bradshaw.
Michael Allen Seley, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Brown.
Melvin Jacob Privett, 39, Pomona, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of improper parking. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Kristen Elizabeth Hart, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display current state license plates. Officer Bean.
Clara Marie Holmes, 21, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of defective equipment and failure to display current state license plates. Officer Burnes.
Joshua David George, 34, Pomona, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display current state license plates. Officer Powell.
Carl Wayne Delancey, 42, West Plains, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on charges of improper lighting, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while suspended and failure to display current state license plates. Officer Wichowski.
Tammy Dee Stahl, 51, West Plains, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of interfering with an arrest and assault. Officer Chris Sterner.
Robert Stanley Holder, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Burnes.
Angie Kathleen Norland, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Mason Keith Allison, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Powell.
Jimmie Lawrence Hicks, 72, West Plains, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of following too closely. Officer Sterner.
Kody Bryan McCartney, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to obey a stop sign resulting in an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to display current state license plates and possession of marijuana. Cpl. Stephens.
Kristal Rose Kelley, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Oct. 24 on charges of failure to appear on charges of improper backing, failure to provide proof of insurance after an accident and driving with no license. Officer Powell.
Josey Marie Nazarian, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Oct. 25 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Samuel Allen Meador, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Oct. 25 on charges of failure to appear on charges of defective equipment, failure to display current state license plates and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Officer Burnes.
Haili Michelle Marcak, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Oct. 26 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and following too closely and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Wichowski.
Keshia Kay Howell, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Oct. 26 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. Officer Stuart.
Angela Kristine Groves, 37, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display current state license plates. Officer Burnes.
Christopher Lynn Ashmead, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Sunday on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display current state license plates and driving while revoked. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
TICKETS
Linsey Marie Brege, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:02 p.m. Oct. 21 on St. Louis Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display current state license plates. Officer Powell.
Sheesha Josephine Berryhill, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:38 p.m. Oct. 21 on Jackie Garrett Drive on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Powell.
Haylun Scott Massey, Pottersville, was ticketed at 1:51 a.m. Oct. 22 on Thornburgh Street on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled or counterfeit controlled substance, minor in possession of intoxicants and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Jacob Aaron Sims, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:52 a.m. Oct. 22 on Rhonda Drive on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wichowski.
Terry Paul Pryor, Ash Flat, Ark., was ticketed at 9:29 a.m. Oct. 22 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Katleyn M. Wood, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 22 on north U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to drive with care. Officer Brad Jones.
Nicolle Janette Croney, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 22 on McFarland Drive on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer John Murrell.
Lucas Dee Tabor, Ava, was ticketed at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 22 on Garner Boulevard on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Kenneth C. Hicks, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 22 on Hubert Redburn Drive on a charge of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Brown.
Damon Lynn Long, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 22 on Hubert Redburn Drive on a charge of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Brown.
Scott Allen Barnett, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 9:40 p.m. Oct. 22 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Sisney.
Jacob Christian Wilmoth, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:56 p.m. Oct. 23 on east U.S. 160 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and speeding. Officer Jones.
Gary Wayne Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:25 a.m. Oct. 24 on Maple Street on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Rachel Lynn Free, Walls, was ticketed at 8:51 a.m. Oct. 24 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Theresa Michelle Love, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:41 p.m. Oct. 24 on West Main Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Jones.
Ashton Dakota Rader, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:01 a.m. Oct. 25 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
Corrina S. McKnight, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:02 a.m. Oct. 25 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Casey Jo Hicks, Springfield, was ticketed at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Lt. Brian Bunch.
Trevor Asher Harris, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:44 a.m. Oct. 26 on Webster Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Garrett Lee Travis Harbin, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 26 on St. Louis Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Jeffrey Thomas Sterling, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:17 a.m. Sunday at the West Plains Civic Center on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Wichowski.
Austin Ross Jacobs, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Stewart Street on a charge of minor in possession. Officer Whitsell.
Kylie Ranae Lucas, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:42 a.m. Sunday on Stewart Street on a charge of minor in possession. Officer Whitsell.
INCIDENTS
A hit and run accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Oct. 13 on the 800 block of St. Louis Street. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending. Officer Stuart.
Officers responded at 8:18 p.m. Oct. 13 to a home on Kissinger Street in reference to a burglary. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Stuart.
Officer Powell reported at 9:02 p.m. Oct. 13 he responded to a home on Amyx Street in reference to a domestic altercation. A man reported he had gotten into a fist fight with his son after the son pushed his mother, and the mother added she had been pushed and struck by her son’s girlfriend before the two left the residence with their child, driving erratically. All of the involved parties reportedly live in the same house. Neither of the victims wished to pursue charges and the division of family services has been notified.
At 2:52 a.m. Oct. 14 officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run accident the previous day. It was determined the driver was the suspect named in the accident and additionally the suspect in a case regarding two court order violations. The suspect reportedly resisted arrest and failed to obey police orders, and was taken into custody pending formal charges. Officer Whitsell.
A man reported at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 14 another man had violated an order of protection. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
A vehicle break-in was reported at 12:31 p.m. Oct. 14 at a location on West Fifth Street. It was determined nothing was missing. Officer Stuart.
A man reported at 10:33 p.m. Oct. 14 there were two dogs running loose on West First Street, and they had charged toward him. Charges are pending. Officer Sisney.
A man reported at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 14 another man had violated an order of protection. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 1:53 a.m. Oct. 15 to a home on Newton Street in reference to a woman who was reportedly suicidal. She was transported by ambulance to OMC for treatment. Officer Wichowski.
Officer Wichowski reported at 7:32 a.m. Oct. 15 he responded to a location on Seventh Street in reference to a man lying unresponsive near the roadway. The subject was reportedly arrested on an active felony warrant and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and counterfeit methamphetamine. Charges are pending.
