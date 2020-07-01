INCIDENTS
At 12:47 a.m. June 14 officers were dispatched to a home on Kissinger Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. Officer Wes Stuart reported he was advised the incident was not physical but a man involved was extremely intoxicated and causing a disturbance. Stuart was also advised the man had also been involved in a disturbance at the residence earlier that evening and had been removed from the area by officers. Due to his level of intoxication, the man was placed on a 24-hour hold for his own safety.
A woman reported at 8:16 a.m. June 14 two books of checks were missing from her house on Myrtle Street. Officer Trent Kinder.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 3:08 p.m. June 14 he investigated a burglary that reportedly took place on Bratton Avenue. At this time a suspect has not been identified and the case will be forwarded to detectives
A report of lost property was taken at 3:51 p.m. June 14. The case is under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
Officers responded at 5:16 p.m. June 14 to the Junction 14 Snappy Mart on North U.S. 63 regarding a complaint of theft. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Officer KevinWhite reported at 6 p.m. June 14 he was dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding theft that took place May 22. Video surveillance reviewed by an employee of this business revealed the suspect took 82 items from the store without paying for them. The suspect was issued a no-trespassing warning and vacated the premises and the investigation is ongoing.
A woman reported at 7:11 p.m. June 14 she lost her wallet between the Tuesday and Sunday prior, but did not know where. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 9:17 p.m. June 14 officers responded to Walmart regarding a complaint of theft. A report was taken, a suspect was identified and formal charges are pending. Officer Wichowski.
A woman reported at 9:19 p.m. June 14 a man violated a court order by coming to her door, beating on it and yelling at her. The man was located and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges. Officer White.
At 9:21 p.m. June 14 Officer Wichowski responded to Walmart regarding seven separate complaints of theft. Reports were taken, suspects have been identified and charges are pending.
At 10:13 p.m. June 14 officers responded to a location on St. Louis Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The involved parties and neighbors were spoken to and it was determined no crime had occurred. A report was completed for documentation. Officer Bradshaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.