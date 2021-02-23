ARRESTS
Desmond L. McAmis, 39, was arrested Feb. 11 on a failure to appear warrant and released on $700 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Anthony Paul Dickman, 34, was arrested Feb. 14 on warrants for failure to appear and released on $2,529.50 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
INCIDENTS
At 9:16 a.m. Feb. 8, Cpl. Ivie Powell conducted a traffic stop on North Howell Avenue on a vehicle with no tags. The driver was ticketed on charges of failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and driving while suspended.
A woman reported at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 8 someone she knows came to her home on Walnut Street two days earlier and stole $400 worth of DVDs. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to county prosecutors. Cpl. Powell.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 8 he was dispatched to Fifth Street regarding stolen handguns. Two firearms were reportedly stolen from the home over the previous two weeks, and the case was forwarded to detectives.
Officers were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 8 to a location on Jackson Street regarding a stolen wallet. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 4:20 p.m. Feb. 8, Officer Brent McKemie took a report regarding a court order violation, the respondent allegedly violating an order of protection by communicating with the petitioner. Charges were forwarded to county prosecutors.
At 9:39 p.m. Feb. 8, officers responded to a home on Kay Drive regarding a request to remove a man. The man was found to have active warrants and was arrested, plus ticketed on a charge of possession of marijuana. Officer McKemie.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 12:55 a.m. Feb. 9 he spoke with a person seen walking on North Howell Avenue. It was discovered the person had active felony county warrants; an arrest was made and the person was taken to the Howell County Jail.
At 9:04 a.m. Feb. 9, Cpl. Powell reported he made a traffic stop on West Main Street for failure to display a current state license plate. It was discovered the driver had arrest warrants out of Wright, Ozark and Polk counties. The driver was arrested and ticketed on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance.
At 12:41 p.m. Feb. 9, officers responded to Bruce Smith Parkway regarding a violation of an order or protection. It was determined someone violated the order by communicating with the petitioner and charges will be forwarded to county prosecutors. Cpl. Powell.
At 2:40 p.m. Feb. 9, a man reported his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a business in Southern Hills Shopping Center off of Preacher Roe Boulevard. The incident is under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
At 3:22 p.m. Feb. 9, Officer McKemie responded to a location on West Broadway for a report of stealing. A report was completed and the incident is under investigation.
At 3:29 p.m. Feb. 9, officers responded to a home on Garfield Avenue regarding people in the yard screaming at each other. The caller said her ex-boyfriend was in the house refusing to give her wallet and phone charger back to her. The property was returned to the woman and the case is considered closed. Cpl. Powell.
At 5:43 p.m. Feb. 9, Officer McKemie responded to a location on Cherry Street to investigate a vehicle collision. It was learned one of the vehicles involved had been reported stolen out of Shannon County. It was towed from the scene and the Shannon County Sheriff's Department was notified.
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 property was found in the jail and logged into evidence for safekeeping.
At 9:48 p.m. Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to Mini Storage on West First Street for a report of stolen property. It was determined a burglary occurred and the case is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Reid reported on Feb. 10 that at about midnight he made a traffic stop on U.S. 63 near Quarry Road. During the stop suspected drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located and forwarded to the Missouri Highway Patrol crime lab for identification. Charges are pending lab results.
At 12:24 a.m. Feb. 10, Officer Whitsell responded to Ozarks Healthcare emergency room regarding a combative patient. It was determined a male patient assaulted a nurse, resulting in injury. Charges are pending.
At 8:50 a.m. Feb. 10 Cpl. Powell was dispatched to a store on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a theft. A man reportedly entered the store, concealed items and left without paying for them. The suspect was identified, trespassed from the store and ticketed on a charge of stealing.
