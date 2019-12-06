ARRESTS
Austin N. Frederick, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Sunday on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of insurance and defective equipment. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Jason David Parker Hill, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Sunday on charges including failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Nate Bean.
Braden Timothy Farrokhian, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
TICKETS
Jonathan A. Herriott, De Queen, Ark., was ticketed at 2:21 a.m. Nov. 25 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wes Stuart.
Ashley Michelle Fort, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 25 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Ivie Powell.
Barbara Helen Taylor, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 25 on Kentucky Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Trent Kinder.
Priscilla L. Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:01 a.m. Nov. 26 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Jeremiah Daniel Rothove, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:24 a.m. Nov. 26 on Broadway on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Powell.
Edith Louise Spires, Moody, was ticketed at 11:04 a.m. Nov. 27 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Powell.
