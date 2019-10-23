Oct. 15
CRIMINAL
Phillip Benjamin Mitchell, Dora, possession of controlled substance, felony. Possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor. Bound over.
James Andrew Byrd, Gainesville, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful use of weapon, felonies. Possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor. Bound over.
Oct. 16
CRIMINAL
Michelle Klein, Gainesville, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Crystal Lea Burkett, Theodosia, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Paul A. Hamm, Gainesville, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Charles Aubrey Key, Springfield, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Raymond James Skinner, Clarkridge, Ark., operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Sherry Taylor, Theodosia, operating vehicle without valid license, misdemeanor.
TRAFFIC
Jarrod L. Kornegay, Lakeview, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, misdemeanor.
Marvin Nicolae, Phoenix, Ariz., exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
