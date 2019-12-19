Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 17, 2 miles south of West Plains, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.M. Heimsoth with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Devin C. Hicks, 25, of West Plains, was driving east in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and failed to yield, striking the side of a 2007 Hyundai Tucson driven by Dawn R. Barrett, 44, of West Plains.
The report shows Barrett and her 14-year-old female passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both were taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition reports are available.
No injuries were reported for Hicks.
