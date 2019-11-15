ARRESTS
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 21, Olive Street, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Monday at the Ridge Crest Hotel on charges of failure to appear on charges of forgery, possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended. He is held on $17,000 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Jesse Ray Ward, 24, Crestwood Circle, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Monday on a charge of stealing. He is held on $2,000 bail. West Plains Police Department..
Clinton Ray Highfield, 46, Pomona, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Monday at the Get ’N’ Go on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $25,000 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Emmitt Eugene Farrell, 51, Caulfield, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Jail on charges of failure to appear on a charge of second-degree burglary and probation violation on a conviction of stealing. He was released on $7,500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Shea Samuel Girdley, 32, Carte Square, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on south U.S. 63 on a charge of driving under the influence, prior offender, and released on a citation. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Johnson Cody Burks, 31, Mtn. View, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of second-degree burglary and a Lawrence County charge of probation violation on a conviction of stealing a motor vehicle. He is held without bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
INCIDENTS
Alice R. Kent, 53, County Road 1710, reported at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 11 four rolls of barbed wire, and other property valued at $155 total had been stolen from her property. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
It was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday a four-wheeler had been stolen from property off of AM Highway. Deputy Logan Wake.
A woman reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday someone she knows had been acting out of control and threw a chair at her at a property on County Road 4730. The subject left prior to the arrival of deputies. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
