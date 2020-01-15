ARRESTS
Kenneth Ray Barton, 57, Joe Jones Boulevard, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Friday at his home on charges of failure to appear. He is held on $681.50 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Melissa Dawn Winkler, 43, Private Road 1126, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Friday at Walmart on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. She is held on $500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Jeffery Lynn Coffel, 56, Second Street, was arrested at 5:44 a.m. Friday on Eighth Street on a charge of failure to comply with the conditions of a restricted driver’s license and a city warrant on a charge of failure to appear. He was held on $25 bail and released by court order. West Plains Police Department.
Camron Matthew Ehrhart, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:38 a.m. Friday on County Road 4290 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and probation violation on a conviction of fourth-degree assault and released on $3,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Gerald Keith Farrow, 36, Jackson Street, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Friday at the probation office on a Pettis County charge of driving while revoked/suspended and released after posting bond on a Texas County warrant. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Crystal Marie Floyd, 37, Caulfield, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Friday on west U.S. 160 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on city charges. She is held on $9,100 bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Allison McCray Mooney, 27, Eminence, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the police department on a charge of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and A Greene County charge of first-degree tampering. She is held on $1,500 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Sheila Ann Peterman, 59, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Saturday at her home on a charge of driving while intoxicated and released on $3,000 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Angel Nicole Perry, 23, West Fourth Street, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Saturday at her home on West Plains charges of failure to appear and Douglas County charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to display current state license plates. She was released on $750 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Stacy Joann Whitson, 35, Highway 142, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on charges of first-degree tampering, stealing $750 or more and a charge of stealing a motor vehicle and a Wright County charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $9,500 bail. Deputy Shawn Tune.
Blaine Taylor Lawson, 24, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Sunday at the Shannon County Jail on a Mtn. View charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked. He is held on $800 bail. Mtn. View Police Department.
TICKET
Rodney Allen Fox, 42, County Road 4000, was ticketed at 9:36 p.m. Sunday on East Trish Knight Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Neil Sletten.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 8 her ex-boyfriend had stolen her debit card and used it to make about $800 in purchases during the month of December. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Wake.
At 12:34 p.m. Thursday, employees of Z71 Auto Sales, U.S. 60, reported gasoline had been stolen from the tanks of several vehicles and there was damage to the window of a vehicle on the property, total value $250. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputy Seth Smith reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday he responded to a home on Anne Drive in reference to an assault that had happened the night before in Brandsville. Charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.