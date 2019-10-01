ARREST
Jared Adams was arrested at 9 p.m. Sept. 12 on Highway 76 on a charge of trespassing.
TICKET
Cody James Carter, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 22 on a charge of displaying unauthorized license plates.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sept. 19 a man had received a scam phone call.
It was reported at 1:28 a.m. Sept. 19 a woman had called inquiring about a case she was involved in. She was advised an officer would call her back.
It was reported at 1:29 a.m. Sept. 19 that 911 had dispatched officers to the 76 Apartments in reference to a man trespassing. A woman who lived there said her ex-boyfriend had been trespassed from the area and had kicked in her door.
It was reported at 1:44 a.m. Sept. 19 the Missouri State Highway Patrol had called in reference to some stolen license plates.
It was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sept. 19 a call for Cpl. Brian Jackson had been received from the Children’s Division.
It was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 19 officers had been dispatched to a home on Ferguson Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It appeared to be a verbal altercation and the reporting party was having someone pick her up. Officers were unable to locate the male subject.
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19 a kindergarten student had caught a small dog. The dog was returned to its owner.
It was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 19 a man had received a call stating a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he didn’t return the call. The caller was advised it was a scam phone call and to not call the number back or give any personal information.
It was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sept. 19 a man had stated license plates had been stolen off his vehicle.
It was reported at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 19 officers had received a call from Comfort Inn regarding a customer who was aggressive. The man was told by officers to leave the property and not return.
It was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 19 there had been a 911 call in reference to a domestic disturbance at 76 Apartments. It was discovered a woman was leaving the apartments to look for a new place to live, and planned to leave her children with a relative until she found a new home for all of them.
It was reported at 12:14 a.m. Sept. 20 a woman wanted officers to conduct a well-being check on her husband. The man was reportedly upset but officers were able to talk to him until he calmed down.
It was reported at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 20 a man found a bank card in the ATM at Landmark Bank and turned it in.
It was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 a wrecker needed assistance on U.S. 63.
It was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 21 it was reported a man was pushing a woman in a wheelchair in the road on Main Street near the Eleven Point Fire Station. The subjects were advised to keep the wheelchair on the shoulder of the road.
It was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 21 the drivers of two vehicles were following each other too closely, nearly causing an accident. The drivers were told to stop driving imprudently.
It was reported at 6:39 a.m. Sept. 22 a loading bay door alarm was going off at Tractor Supply Company. On arrival it was discovered the door was malfunctioning and a manager there said they had been having problems with the door.
It was reported at 10:18 a.m. Sept. 22 a 2002 Dodge Intrepid with no license plates had been stolen from a home on Jackson Road in Texas County.
It was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 22 a woman had called to report being harassed by her husband during a child custody exchange at the police station by recording her with a phone, and that she had an anti-harassment order against him. She was advised being recorded in a public place was not harassment.
It was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 22 an ex parte order had been violated at a home on Pine Street. A suspect was located and arrested.
It was reported at 1:51 p.m. Sept. 22 a motorist had observed a man and woman arguing on Main Street near G & W Foods.
It was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sept. 22 someone had been banging on a house door and wanted officers to patrol the area. No suspect was located.
It was reported at 10:49 a.m. Sept. 22 that 911 had dispatched officers to the area of Holloway Drive in reference to someone knocking on a door and leaving. No suspect was located.
It was reported at 10:59 a.m. Sept. 23 there has been traffic coming and going at all hours at a home on North Grand Street and the reporting party was concerned there might drug activity.
It was reported at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday there are a lot of cats running loose on Ash Street, and that they are tearing up porch furniture and bringing fleas onto the porch. The reporting party asked what could be done about it.
It was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday a man wanted a well-being check done on his father. The caller believed the father’s cell phone had died during a conversation the night before, but he had not been able to contact him the next morning. The father was checked and was fine and stated his cell phone had died and after it was charged he would call his son.
It was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday a man had been involved in an altercation with a family member at a home on East Third Street. The alleged victim did not want to press charges and had no signs of injury.
It was reported at 12:43 a.m. Thursday officers had been dispatched to a verbal altercation on Third Street. The parties were spoken to and calmed down.
It was reported at 1:04 a.m. Thursday that 911 asked the department to call Troop G to confirm a warrant on a man that was in custody in Texas County.
