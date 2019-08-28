TICKETS
Breann McReynolds, 26, was ticketed Aug. 19 on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Billy Joe Carrell, 31, Winona, was ticketed Aug. 21 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
Joseph A. Grenz, 48, Mtn. View, was ticketed Thursday on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
INCIDENTS
Officers were dispatched at 11:26 a.m. Aug. 19 to a location on Oak Street in reference to an assault. A report has been filed and citations have been issued.
Officers were dispatched at 3:26 p.m. Aug. 19 to a home on East Fifth Street in reference to a verbal domestic altercation. Another incident reportedly happened during the response and a citation was issued. A report has also been filed regarding the incident.
It was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday a customer attempted to pay for merchandise at Walmart with a counterfeit $100 bill. A suspect was interviewed and the incident is under investigation.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officers were dispatched Sunday to Mercy Hospital emergency room in reference to an out-of-control patient. The subject had calmed down before police arrived, and the officer remained at the emergency room until the patient decided to seek treatment at Ozarks Medical Center.
It was reported Sunday there were several suspicious vehicles parked behind the Town and Country Supermarket parking lot with their lights on. An officer was dispatched to the scene but on arrival no vehicles were found. The area was searched before the officer resumed patrol.
