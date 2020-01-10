ARRESTS
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check and released on $1,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Dylan Joseph Cooper, 22, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in Mtn. View on a Texas County charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $200,000 bail. Mtn. View Police Department.
Dustin Robert Chaney, 37, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday in Willow Springs on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon and a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and stealing a firearm. He is held on $3,500 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Heather Anne Mangan, 33, County Road 6490, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Chris Lynn Hawkins, 40, Summersville, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Department of Corrections in Fulton on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
