ARRESTS
Melvin James Dale Campbell, 27, Lanton Road, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 28 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of resisting arrest and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 22, Seventh Street, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Ridge Crest Motel on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear. He was held on $689 bail and released on his own recognizance. West Plains Police Department.
Joseph Anthony Walker, 31, Cave City, Ark., was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Sharp County, Ark., Sheriff’s Department on charges of failure to appear on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon and released on $100,000 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Meade Willis Goode III, 35, Alton, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Jan. 31 at the sheriff’s department on charges of probation violation on convictions of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Bradley Scott Collins, 49, Houston, was arrested at noon Jan. 31 at the Pulaski County Jail on charges of failure to appear, a Wright County charge of nonsupport and Douglas County charges of passing a bad check, nonsupport and failure to appear. He was released on $450 bail. Deputy Sletten.
Barbra Lynnette Newton, 41, Olden Street, was arrested at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Phelps County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and failure to appear on an Ozark County warrant on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on convictions of second-degree burglary and theft. She was held without bail and released to Ozark County. Deputy Sletten.
Katherine Jo Brotherton, 35, Caulfield, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Washboard Laundromat on a Henry County charge of failure to appear on a charge of larceny and released on $250 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 22, Olive Street, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Ridge Crest Motel on charges of probation violation on convictions of forgery and possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Desarae Lynn Goure, 32, Lanton Road, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Feb. 1 on AP Highway on a charge of stealing $25,000 or more and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Melissa Ann Church, 35, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Sunday at Ozarks Medical Center on charges of failure to appear on third-degree domestic assault and probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary. She is held on $17,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Camille D. Perme, 44, Cherokee Village, Ark., was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Taney County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on $500 bail and released by court order. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Diamon Ann Arie Gray, 29, Springfield, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday at the Wright County Jail on charges of failure to appear on a charge of resisting arrest and driving without a license and West Plains charges. She is held on $8,760 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
James Allen Peterson, 27, County Road 8670, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1240 on charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault. He is held without bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Gary Lee Simmons, 33, Alton, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday on First Street on a Houston charge of failure to appear. He was held on $526 bail and released to the Houston Police Department.
Levi Eugene Kaut, 23, Vonallmen Lane, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at the Mtn. View Police Department on a charge of nonsupport and released on $500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Barbra Lynnette Newton, 41, Olden Street, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday at the probation office on a Douglas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held without bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Joanna Sue Fish, 61, Private Road 8060, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14 on charges of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and other charges of failure to appear. She is held on $921.50 bail. Deputy Bruno.
INCIDENTS
A leather vest and motorcycle helmet were found at 2:28 p.m. Jan. 17 on County Road 1120 and turned in to the sheriff’s department to be placed in found property. Deputy Caldwell.
A woman reported at 8:51 a.m. Jan. 24 someone was interfering with child custody. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Sortman reported at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 24 he was dispatched to a home on County Road 1580 regarding a domestic disturbance. Both of the people involved agreed to separate for the evening.
Deputy Sortman reported at 10:39 a.m. Jan. 25 he was dispatched to a home on VV Highway regarding a report a man had assaulted another man and a woman, then left the house. Charges are pending.
Don Curtis O’Conner, 31, AP Highway, reported at 11:06 p.m. Jan. 26 some items had been stolen. The items were later recovered and returned to the owner. A suspect is sought and the case remains open. Deputy Seth Smith.
Kathy Lou Rumbaoa, 73, JJ Highway, reported at 10:05 a.m. Jan. 27 someone had damaged a garage door, value $300, in an attempt to gain entry. Deputy Caldwell.
Don L. Hawkins, 69, K Highway, reported his mailbox had been stolen sometime in the previous 10 days. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputies were dispatched at 11:41 a.m. Jan. 31 to a home on County Road 5900 regarding a deceased individual. A 91-year-old man was found deceased and an investigation was conducted. Deputy Buddy Thompson.
An employee of Barker’s Hilltop Package Store on Highway 17 reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday someone had used two counterfeit $10 bills to make a purchase. Deputy Caldwell.
Michael Dean White, 68, Willow Springs, reported at 10:18 a.m. Sunday a trailer had been stolen the night before and located off of HH Highway. The incident is under investigation. Deputy Sortman.
Teri E. Zeman, 61, Private Road 6895, reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday her checks had been stolen and were being used by someone else without her permission. Deputy Rick Fox.
A woman reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday she had been denied visitation with her children in violation of a court ordered custody agreement. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Sortman reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday he responded to a home on County Road 9640 regarding a domestic altercation. Two men said they had been in an argument but agreed to separate for the evening. Deputy Rick Fox.
Donald Wayne Peoples, 60, Highway 14, reported at 10:06 p.m. Monday someone had broken into his home and taken several hundred dollars worth of cash. Deputy Sortman.
A 23-year-old Willow Springs man was reported missing by father at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday and was later located in Willow Springs. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Bruno reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday he was dispatched to a home on County Road 2120 regarding a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed.
Michelle D. Shelton, 42, County Road 7790, reported at 12:44 p.m. Thursday her gold 2006 Mazda 6, valued at $5,000, had been taken by a person she knows and not returned after several days. It has been entered into law enforcement databases as a stolen vehicle. Deputy Caldwell.
