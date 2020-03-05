TICKETS
Kyle C. Owens, 37, Sharp Street, was ticketed Feb. 12 on a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Andrew John Raider, 22, Springfield, was ticketed Feb. 14 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign.
Megan N. Blevins, 26, Delp Road, was ticketed Feb. 17 on a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Joseph Alton Spence, 40, V Highway, was ticketed Feb. 22 on a charge of stealing.
INCIDENTS
At 2:29 p.m. Feb. 10 officers were dispatched to a home on West Second Street regarding a violation of an order of protection for an adult.
At 3:21 p.m. Feb. 11 officers were dispatched to a location on Oak Street and arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Officers responded at 9:01 p.m. Feb. 12 to a home on Sharp Street regarding a complaint of trespassing. A suspect was ticketed.
At 2:29 p.m. Feb. 13 officers responded to a home on Seventh Street regarding an investigation into identity theft and mail fraud.
At 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 officers responded to Signal convenience store regarding an incident of trespassing.
Officers responded at 9:34 a.m. Feb. 21 to a home on Delp Road regarding suspected possession of a controlled substance and an arrest was made.
Officers responded at 9:33 a.m. Feb. 22 to a location on East Fifth Street regarding an alleged incident of stealing.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Feb. 10 officers investigated a report that two pickup trucks had been racing on Tom Frommel Drive. The vehicles had reportedly left before officers arrived and were unable to be located during a patrol of the area.
On Feb. 10 a woman filled out a police report and two others were assisted in filing a report with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
A report of stolen property was submitted Feb. 10. The incident is under investigation.
A suspicious vehicle was seen Feb. 10 parked after-hours behind the Mtn. View Library. It was discovered the vehicle had a local owner and had not been reported stolen.
On Feb. 11 a suspicious man was reportedly seen standing behind Walmart.
A disturbance caused by a woman was reported Feb. 11 at a location on Delp Road.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 12 to a location on Delp Road regarding emergency medical services needing help gaining entry into an apartment. When officers arrived EMS had already gained entry and officers were no longer needed.
On Feb. 12 a vehicle reportedly was intentionally pushed into a parked vehicle at McDonald’s. There were no injuries. A suspect who fled the scene has been identified and charges are pending.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 12 to a home on Sharp Street regarding a man sitting in the reporting party’s pickup truck without permission. A citation was issued for trespassing.
A man came to the police department Feb. 12 to report a dispute between a landlord and tenant. The incident is under investigation.
Feb. 12 a man contacted the police department regarding personal property that had been left in a vehicle that was repossessed. The incident was determined to be a civil matter.
A woman called the police department Feb. 13 regarding a repossessed vehicle. She was advised to file a small claims suit against the individuals involved.
Feb. 13 officers were dispatched to Elm Street and W Highway regarding a large piece of concrete in the road. The concrete had fallen off of a dump truck and was removed by the street department.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 13 to a home on Delp Road regarding a woman causing a disturbance. The woman had reportedly calmed down by the time officers arrived and she planned to leave.
On Feb. 13 an officer was dispatched to Walmart regarding a customer attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for merchandise. The customer was identified and paid for the items with legitimate money. The counterfeit bill was seized as evidence.
On Feb. 13 officers were dispatched to a home on Delp Road regarding a woman causing a disturbance. The woman took her medicine, calmed down and went to bed. No report was needed.
On Feb. 13 officers conducted a follow-up investigation at a location on Plum Street.
Officers received a call Feb. 13 regarding the possible identity theft of an elderly person. A report was taken and the matter is under investigation.
On Feb. 13 it was reported an anonymous caller requested extra patrol on Delp Road and Deer Park Lane because they believed some of the street lights had been shot out. No suspects were named.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 14 to a location on Delp Road regarding a woman making threats toward her mother. The woman was allowed to leave on the condition she would not come back for the remainder of the evening.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 14 to the nature park on North Ash Street regarding a vehicle parked there after hours. The driver was found and asked to move the vehicle out of the parking area.
On Feb. 14 a woman requested the name of an officer that had issued her a citation. The name of the officer was provided and the woman was informed when the officer would be available.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 15 to a noninjury accident at the intersection of First Street and Plum Street. Photos were taken and statements were recorded for a report.
On Feb. 15 officers were dispatched to a home on Delp Road regarding a woman causing a disturbance.
On Feb. 16 an officer was dispatched to Walmart to remove a woman who was bothering customers in the parking lot. The woman was not at the location when officers arrived.
On Feb. 16 property was returned to its owner by officers; it had been reported stolen and was recovered during an arrest.
On Feb. 16 a man came to the police department to report suspicious activity on East Third Street and requested extra patrol.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 16 to U.S. 60 regarding a vehicle crash that resulted in a couch being left in the road. A report was taken.
On Feb. 17 officers investigated a report from a woman who said her ladder had been stolen off of her shed and was now in the back of her neighbor’s truck. The neighbor produced a receipt that showed the ladder had just been purchased that morning and was not stolen.
Feb. 18 officers were dispatched to the area of West Second Street regarding a report that someone was moaning outside of a residence. A woman was seen walking down a sidewalk in the area and it was learned she was trying to find her way back to Malone’s Motel, where she lives.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 18 to the area of Third Street regarding a dog running loose. The dog was not found.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 19 to a home on David Drive regarding a well-being check. The person was spoken to and there was nothing more to report.
On Feb. 19 a person requested information on filing a report in Shannon County. They were given contact information for the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
A suspicious man wearing a hoodie was reported Feb. 19 walking on Seventh Street. Officers were unable to locate him.
On Feb. 19 a woman called the police department about making contact with her daughter. The number provided was called several times but officers were unable to make contact.
A man reported Feb. 20 his vehicle had been tampered with while parked on Second Street. No formal report was filed.
On Feb. 20 the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance with the investigation of a dog bite. Officers were dispatched to the Mercy St. Francis Hospital emergency room and collected photo evidence of an injury and forwarded a report to the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 20 a man walking down Second Street waved down an officer and advised he saw a vehicle with no plates on it drive past a couple of minutes prior. Officers were unable to find the vehicle.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 20 to Taco Bell regarding a suspicious vehicle.
On Feb. 20 a phone was found behind Godfather’s Pizza and taken to the police department.
On Feb. 20 it was reported a vehicle was parked at Wayside Park after hours.
On Feb. 20 a man made an inquiry about missing property possibly being recovered during the investigation of a separate incident. He was advised his property had not been found.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 21 to Malone’s Motel regarding a woman who was in a room after she was asked to leave the property. The room was checked and the woman was not found there.
A domestic disturbance was reported Feb. 21 at a home on North Ash Street.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to a home on Delp Road to help lift a patient. EMS arrived and assisted the patient.
On Feb. 22 officers stopped to assist a motorist on U.S. 60. It was discovered the driver had help on the way and didn’t need aid.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to Delp Road regarding a medical call.
On Feb. 22 officers were dispatched to a home on West Second Street regarding an intoxicated teenager who left the home without permission. The teenager returned home before officers arrived and the boy’s parent advised he would be taken to a rehab facility the next day.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to a home on Delp Road to assist EMS. The patient refused to go with EMS, the scene was cleared and no report was taken.
On Feb. 22 officers were dispatched to a home on East Fifth Street regarding a dispute between a landlord and tenant. It was learned the landlord removed some of the tenant’s property from the home without going through legal eviction procedures. The landlord was advised to return the property.
A man came to the police department Feb. 22 requesting information about getting a family member committed for a mental evaluation. He was given the information he requested.
An officer was dispatched Feb. 22 to East Fifth Street regarding a dispute between a landlord and tenant, separate from an earlier report. It was discovered the landlord had returned most of the tenant’s property, and the tenant was advised she could file a small claim suit in civil court for the value of the remainder of her property.
A woman came to the police department Feb. 22 to turn in a complaint form for an incident that had happened earlier that day. The complaint was filed and a copy was provided to the complainant.
On Feb. 23 a man came to the police department to report his vehicle was stolen earlier that day.
On Feb. 23 officers were dispatched to Malone’s Motel regarding an unconscious man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.