Sept. 30
CRIMINAL
Morgan Mendoza, Gainesville, owning/operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
TRAFFIC
Valerie Ann Alday, Tecumseh, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Bobby Dale Anderson, Gainesville, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Kelly Jo Cunningham, Ava, exceed speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Ashley L. Thomas, Noble, exceed speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Morgan Mendoza, Gainesville, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Oct. 1
TRAFFIC
Larane D. Wright, Zanoni, failure to yield, misdemeanor.
William G. Morse, Gainesville, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Oct. 3
CRIMINAL
Anthony L. Knighton, West Plains, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with person younger than 12 years, felony.
Adam D. Lilly, Winona, first degree burglary, stealing firearm and unlawful possession of weapon, felonies.
Andrea J. Greer, Willow Springs, first degree burglary and stealing firearm, felonies.
