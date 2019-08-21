ARRESTS
Kimberly Bockman, 54, was arrested Aug. 13 on West Fifth Street on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and released to another individual.
Shawn Lee Brower, 55, was arrested Thursday on East U.S. 60 on a charge of stealing and released with a citation.
TICKETS
Johnathan Roy Baugh, 35, Birch Tree, was ticketed Aug. 12 on charges of speeding and driving while revoked/suspended.
Michelle Cooper, 46, was ticketed Aug. 13 on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt.
Doug Shannon, Mtn. View, was ticketed Aug. 13 on charges of operating a motorcycle without a license, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
INCIDENT
It was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday there had been a theft at a location on west U.S. 60.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Aug. 12 an assault had occurred at a home on Pine Street. Officers and ambulance personnel responded to the scene and a subject with injuries to his nose and lip was discovered. The man stated he had fallen outside his house and refused treatment by emergency medical technicians.
A tenant contacted the police department Aug. 12 regarding a question about a landlord’s right to come to the property and look at the house. The tenant was told the landlord was allowed to come on the property as long as the tenants were given at least 24 hours notice. The landlord called the police department regarding the same matter that day and was informed as long as he gave 24 hours notice he was within his rights to enter the property.
Assistance was provided to a stranded motorist Aug. 12 at the intersection of North Ash and East Fifth Street.
Officers were advised on Thursday a reckless driver was approaching city limits from east U.S. 60. The vehicle was unable to be located.
Officers responded on Thursday to a home on North Pine Street in reference to a landlord that was removing a tenant’s property from the home. The landlord was advised how to legally remove the tenant and left the property. The renter was advised to begin looking for a new place to live as the landlord stated he would be filing to evict the tenant.
Officers responded to an ATM alarm on Friday at the West Plains Bank-Mtn. View location. Bank employees reported there had been no incident and the alarm might have been triggered by someone accidentally hitting it with their car door.
Officers responded on Saturday to McDonald’s in reference to a child about 12 years old running from his parents and towards the road. On arrival it was discovered the parents had caught the child and left the scene.
Mercy Hospital employees requested assistance with an out-of-control patient on Saturday. The patient was sedated and transported by ambulance to another location for treatment.
A suspicious person was reported Saturday on East Sixth Street, described as a male in a grey shirt and shorts that was running through back yards. The reporting party stated the man said he had lost his wallet and was looking for it, but he was unable to be located.
Assistance was requested at an ambulance call on Saturday at a home on North Ash Street. The subject was being loaded into an ambulance on the officer’s arrival and it was discovered a dog was in the apartment. The apartment manager was contacted and made aware of the dog’s presence.
A woman stated on Sunday her son’s Rottweiler named “Killer” had run off from a location on County Road 3930, and asked if anyone had reported the dog. She added the dog looked mean but was friendly, and provided contact information to officers.
Additional information regarding the theft of a four-wheeler and dirt bike stolen earlier in the week was provided by the reporting party on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to the West Plains Bank-Mtn. View branch ATM on Sunday after an alarm was set off. The building was found to be secure and a woman there using the ATM reported she had accidentally bumped the machine.
