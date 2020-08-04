NCIDENTS
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 7:39 p.m. July 14 she was contacted by an officer with the Mtn. Grove Police Department regarding an assault that was reported to him, allegedly happening in West Plains on Hynes Street. The victim had visible injuries and declined treatment. The incident is under investigation.
At 8:36 p.m. July 14 officers were dispatched to a location on Nebraska Street regarding a report a youth was assaulted by another youth. The victim was transported to OMC for treatment and the suspect has not been located. The case was forwarded to the Howell County Juvenile Office. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 12:06 a.m. July 15 a woman entered Snappy Mart 11 on north U.S. 63 at Highway 14 and asked an employee to check a $20 bill to see if it was counterfeit. The employee advised the woman she believed it was fake and was calling police and the woman left. The incident is under investigation. Officer Kevin White.
At 2:08 a.m. July 15, Officer White was dispatched to a home on Rhonda Drive to investigate a report of two runaway youths. Parents of two boys stated they had run away about three hours earlier. Both were entered as missing persons and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers were dispatched at 5:47 p.m. July 15 to the area of Crestwood Circle regarding a possibly suicidal person. It was learned the subject was having thoughts of self-harm and was taken to OMC for treatment. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 9:16 p.m. July 15, Officer Paul Bradshaw reported he was dispatched to Pizza Hut on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a peace disturbance. The victim reported a man made threats to hurt the staff, and wished to pursue charges. A citation was issued to the suspect.
Officers were dispatched at 2:25 a.m. July 16 to an alleged domestic disturbance on West Seventh Street. The altercation reportedly became physical but neither party had injuries. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 6:04 a.m. July 16 officers with the Department of Homeland Security, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Springfield Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Springfield as part of an investigation into the possible sexual exploitation of children. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
An employee of Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply reported at 2:05 p.m. July 16 a woman passed a counterfeit bill at the business. The matter will be forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Brad Jones.
At 2:39 p.m. July 16 officers responded to Jackson Street regarding a man prowling around the area and throwing rocks at people. It was determined the suspect attempted to strike a victim with a piece of wood after striking another victim with a thrown rock. The suspect sustained injuries but refused medical treatment, was arrested and transported to the Howell County Jail pending formal charges. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officers were dispatched to a report of an alleged domestic disturbance that happened on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The victim stated a woman assaulted him, but he didn’t want to pursue charges. The suspect was contacted and also did not want a report to be filed. A report was completed for documentation purposes only and no charges are being filed in regard to the incident. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 5 p.m. July 16 officers were dispatched to a location on Jackson Street regarding an alleged court order violation. Identification was gathered from the victim and a witness at the scene. The suspect was unable to be located by law enforcement and the matter is being forwarded to the Howell County Prosecutor. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:37 p.m. July 16 it was reported a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen from Gibson Avenue. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and the case is under investigation. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 8:09 p.m. July 16 a woman reported her 13-year-old child missing, adding the child had been missing since July 14. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
At 10:16 p.m. July 16 it was reported a child was missing. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
It was reported at 10:55 p.m. July 16 intentional damage was done to a breaker box on a light pole. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 7:52 a.m. July 17 to a business on Bratton Avenue to investigate a burglary and the theft of property and a vehicle from a business. The vehicle was found nearby and returned to the business and the case will be forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
At 11:57 a.m. July 17 Officer Kevin White reported he was dispatched to a Aid Avenue to investigate a disturbance. A woman said a man came out of a building and began cursing at her, and the man said when he walked out of the building the woman started calling him “every name in the book.” Both parties signed a complaint against each other.
At 2:55 p.m. July 17 officers were dispatched to a location on Missouri Avenue regarding the theft of an air conditioning unit from a home. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 4:02 p.m. July 17 there was an incident of harassment on Washington Avenue. A report was forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Colter Reid.
At 5:26 p.m. July 17 officers were dispatched to Crestwood Circle to investigate the theft of several items. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 10:51 p.m. July 17 to the Ranch House restaurant on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding an assault involving two women. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Clark.
At 10:51 p.m. July 17 it was reported a woman damaged a man’s truck. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
At 1:25 a.m. July 18 officers responded to the Ridge Crest Motel regarding a verbal domestic disturbance. It was determined a woman assaulted her boyfriend but there were no injuries. The victim was uncooperative and no charges are pending. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officers were dispatched at 8:56 a.m. July 18 to West First Street regarding a vehicle that was abandoned, left parked in front of the mailbox in front of a home for about two weeks. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the owner contacted. Officer Justin Brown.
At 11:12 a.m. July 18 a woman reported a diamond ring and medication were stolen from a room at a motel on Hubert Redburn Drive. The incident is under investigation. Officer Brown.
A woman reported at 11:42 a.m. July 18 a license plate was missing from her vehicle since the day before. Officer Brown.
At 2:31 p.m. July 18 officers were dispatched to Crestwood Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. A man and woman at the scene were observed to have injuries and were separated, but neither wished to pursue charges. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 4:54 p.m. July 18 two suspicious people entered a home on Grace Avenue. The people were found and left the home, but no contact information was available for the homeowner. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
A man reported at 7:05 p.m. July 18 a keyboard inits original packaging had been left at his home on Grace Avenue. The item was entered into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Clark.
At 7:20 p.m. July 18 officers took a report that a man made threats by phone to another person. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer White responded at 7:53 a.m. July 19 to West Fifth Street regarding someone shooting a dog. It was discovered the dog had a puncture wound on its right side behind the shoulder, but it was unclear whether the wound was from a projectile or from being stabbed. The investigation is ongoing pending the results of an examination by a veterinarian.
At 8:10 a.m. July 19 officers were dispatched to a peace disturbance at a location on Aid Avenue. It was discovered a suspect was playing loud music. The case will be forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 12:51 p.m. July 19 it was reported the owner of a phone left it on top of their vehicle and lost it while driving. The property is located at the police department. Officer Burnes.
At 3:30 p.m. July 19 a woman requested a well-being check on her son. For the man’s safety, he was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Officer Clark.
Officers were dispatched at 7:22 p.m. July 19 to Walmart regarding a report of theft that occurred on June 14. A list of stolen property and a statement was provided by Walmart. The case was forwarded to city prosecutors for further review. Officer Bradshaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.