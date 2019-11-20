CRIMINAL
Nov. 12
Paul D. Wheat, West Plains, stealing vehicle, felony. Driving while intoxicated and driving with excessive blood alcohol content, misdemeanors. Bound over.
Randy D. Brooks, West Plains, first degree sodomy, two counts of first degree statutory rape, two counts of first degree child molestation, first degree child endangerment and incest, felonies.
Nov. 13
Dustin Carl Gene Tiger, West Plains, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Gary Allen Burk, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without valid license, misdemeanor.
Eva Mae Kollar, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Cheryl Lynn Hoskins, Clarksville, Tenn., operating vehicle without valid license, misdemeanor.
James Monroe Sickmeier, Mtn. View, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Yemiliya I. Flato, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Christopher Michael Grogan, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Haley Marie Beavers, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Steven M. Detwiler, Richmond, operating vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
April L. Smith, West Plains, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Kyle Dean Cotter, Caulfield, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Gabriel A. Carter, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Shawna Michelle Sherratt, Winona, failure to maintain proof of financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Nov. 14
Austin L. Velarde, Pomona, passing bad check, felony.
Adam D. Lilly, Winona, first degree burglary, stealing vehicle, stealing firearm and first degree tampering with vehicle, felonies.
Andrea J. Greer, Willow Springs, first degree burglary, stealing vehicle and stealing firearm, felonies.
Gary W. Collins, West Plains, two counts of stealing vehicle, felonies.
Cory Nelson Bassham, West Plains, drivin while intoxicated and failure to signal, misdemeanors.
Nov. 15
Zachary P. Kaufman, West Plains, take or attempt to take deer without a deer permit, misdemeanor.
Justin Lucas Smith, West Plains, fugitive from out of state, felony.
Phillip A. McKee, Birch Tree, failure to comply with ginseng harvest requirements, misdemeanor.
Roger L. Ledgerwood, Birch Tree, failure to comply with ginseng harvest requirements, misdemeanor.
Pamela Gibson, West Plains, driving while intoxicated and operating vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, misdemeanors.
Paige Edward Gilley, Viola, Ark., driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor.
