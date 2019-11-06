INCIDENTS
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 11:22 a.m. Oct. 26 officers were dispatched to OMC in reference to a man taken there for treatment of a stab wound. The injured party refused to make a statement regarding the incident and said he did not wish to pursue charges. The case has been closed due to the victim being uncooperative.
It was reported at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 26 a bicycle had been stolen from a location on Thornburgh Street. The case remains under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers responded at 1:49 a.m. Sunday to a home on Burke Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined a domestic assault had occurred and a complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 11:01 a.m. Sunday officers were processing an intoxicated prisoner who escaped their restraints. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday there had been a burglary at a home on Gleghorn Street. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Stuart.
Officers were dispatched at 4:09 p.m. Sunday to a home on Crestwood Circle in reference to a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located before officers could arrive on scene and the case will be forwarded to the juvenile office. Officer Burnes.
