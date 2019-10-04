TICKETS
John Russell, 53, Springfield, was ticketed on Sept. 26 on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt.
Anna E. Moback, 32, Mtn. View, was ticketed on Sept. 26 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Michelle Rogers, 39, Willow Springs, was ticketed on Sept. 26 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Travis Wilbanks reported Sept. 23 he was advised two people were walking on the fog line on east U.S. 60, close to the highway. He responded to the area but did not see anyone walking.
Officer Wilbanks responded on Sept. 24 to apartments on Delp Road in reference to a report that someone was shining a flashlight into the building. Wilbanks did not see anyone and extra patrol was requested.
On Sept. 24 a reckless driver was reported approaching Mtn. View from east U.S. 60. The vehicle was not located. Officer Wilbanks.
On Sept. 24 Officer Wilbanks was requested to meet a woman who wanted to fill out a complaint form and have it faxed to the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office.
It was reported on Sept. 24 a dog living at a home on Third Street was neglected. The residents at the location were spoken to and the dog appeared to be properly nourished and hydrated. Officer Wilbanks.
Officer Wilbanks responded on Sept. 24 to a home on Sharp Street in reference to a complaint a neighbor had been parking on an adjoining property. The subject moved their vehicle after being advised it was slightly over on the neighboring property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.