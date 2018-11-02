TICKET
Jayden Brody Metcalf, 17, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday on Padgett Drive on charges of speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt. Deputy Jared Peterman.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Dylan Webb reported at 10:51 a.m. Monday deputies responded to a home on County Road 4210 in reference to a disturbance between a landlord and tenant. Neither party wished to pursue charges.
Detective Buddy Thompson reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday a woman located some drug paraphernalia and reported it to the sheriff’s department. The items were placed in evidence for destruction and no charges are being sought.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday to a home on County Road 3750 to investigate the death of a 58-year-old woman. The death was determined to be from natural causes and the investigation was closed. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Dennis Cleaves, County Road 9320, reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday he found squatters occupying his hunting cabin. They were removed and the incident remains under investigation. Deputy Caldwell.
Paul Edward Peterson, 69, Mtn. View, reported at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday a .22-caliber semi-automatic Henry AR7 Survival Rifle was taken from the trunk of his car sometime during the past three months. It is valued at $300. Deputy Caldwell.
Jeffrey S. Cameron, 41, County Road 8040, reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday someone he knew took a gaming laptop from his home. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Webb.
