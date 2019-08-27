TICKET
Logan James Wood, Cabool, was ticketed at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Benaiah Bishop reported at 5:49 p.m. Aug. 15 he attempted to make contact with a reporting party in reference to a disturbance at Sunshine Village and left a message.
At 8 p.m. Aug. 15 it was reported there was debris on U.S. 60 with a tractor trailer parked nearby. Officer Bishop and Cpl. Jackson responded to the scene and fire and rescue was dispatched to remove the debris from the road. Bishop reported the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the incident.
It was reported at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 a dog was inside a pickup truck parked on Main Street with the windows rolled up and the vehicle not running. The owner was found nearby and said they planned on returning to the vehicle quickly.
A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20 on South Harris Street. Officers Terry Wolfe and Bishop.
A possible assault was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A male subject was spoken to regarding the incident and was reportedly uncooperative with officers. Another party involved stated he did not wish to press charges. Officers Bishop and Wolfe.
Officers responded at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday to an alarm at a home on Camble Street. The home was found to be secure and the cause of the alarm was determined to be a malfunction. Officers Bishop and Wolfe.
Officers responded at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday to a vehicle accident in the parking lot of Snappy Mart. The involved parties stated they wished to settle the matter between themselves and an accident report was completed. Officers Bishop and Wolfe.
Officers responded at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to a location on Turner Drive in reference to a report of people cutting locks and trespassing in a field. No locks had been cut and contact was made with the subjects in the field and it was confirmed they had permission to be on the property. Officers Bishop and Wolfe.
At 12:34 p.m. Thursday officers received a call from a man requesting a report. The party was advised to call back when the clerk was available to release the report. Cpl. Jackson.
A call for assistance by the building inspector in doing a walkthrough of a home was requested at 2 p.m. Thursday. On arrival the residents refused to allow the walkthrough. Cpl. Jackson.
A woman reported at 2:15 p.m. Thursday for the past several weeks someone has knocked on her door several times during the early morning. Cpl. Jackson.
Officers responded at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 22 to the city pool in reference to a man and woman who were fighting. The subjects left the scene and were not found. Officers Travis Weaver and Bishop.
Property damage was reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, the reporting party stating the suspect left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Cpl. Jackson.
Officers responded at 5:51 p.m. Thursday to West First Street in reference to a verbal domestic disturbance in progress. On arrival it was discovered the parties had left the scene. Cpl. Jackson.
A man reported at 7:24 p.m. Thursday his son had been threatened by a woman they did not know. Cpl. Jackson.
It was reported at 11:46 p.m. Thursday a woman was causing a disturbance on Grand Street. On arrival the subject was unconscious and lying on the ground. She was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) in West Plains for treatment. Officers Bishop and Weaver.
Officers responded at 11:47 p.m. Thursday in reference to a woman that was unconscious in a yard. Officers assisted medical personnel until the woman was transported to OMC for treatment.
Officers responded at 1:07 a.m. Friday to Burnham Road in reference to a woman who was reportedly intoxicated. The subject provided the name of a family member and she was left in the care of the family member and emergency medical personnel. Officers Bishop and Weaver.
Officers responded at 1:09 a.m. Friday to Burnham Road in reference to a juvenile female that was wandering down the road. After officers arrived the subject fainted and began having a seizure. An ambulance was called and the subject was transported to OMC for treatment. Officers Weaver and Bishop.
