ACCIDENTS
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision at 11:45 a.m. June 20 at the intersection of Worley Drive and Preacher Roe Boulevard.
A westbound 2013 Chevrolet Captiva was driven by Penny D. Brummel, 62, Private Road 6889, was reportedly making a right turn from Worley Drive onto Preacher Roe Boulevard and rear-ended a 2016 GMC Yukon driven by Kristin N. Brown, 30, Thayer.
Minor damage was reported to the front end of the Chevrolet, which was towed from the scene. The GMC had minor damage to the rear end and was also driven from the scene. Brummel was ticketed on a charge of following too closely. Officer Trent Kinder.
A driver was ticketed following after the vehicle she was driving sideswiped another vehicle at 12:44 p.m. June 21 on north U.S. 63, reported Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Jones reported a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice driven northbound on U.S. 63 by Riley L. Weaver, 22, Mtn. View, was attempting to get into the passing lane and struck a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by Angela M. Keller, 45, Millersport, Ohio.
Damage was reported to the driver’s side of Weaver’s vehicle and the passenger side of Keller’s vehicle. Both vehicles were driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Weaver was ticketed on a charge of failure to drive with care.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 3:20 p.m. June 21 at the intersection of Grove Street and Aid Avenue.
Officer Kevin White reported a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven westbound on Grove Street by Leona L. Amos, 25, Willow Springs, pulled into the path of and was struck by a 2001 Ford driven northbound on Aid Avenue by Sherry K. Lawing, 46, Caulfield.
Minor damage was reported to the front driver’s side of the Ford and the rear driver’s side of the Chevrolet. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
