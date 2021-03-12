ARRESTS
Tia Mansfield, 35, was arrested March 5 on East First Street on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Christopher Dean Wake, 44, of Mtn. View was arrested and ticketed Saturday on East Fifth Street on charges of third degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and fourth degree assault. Officer Gordon.
TICKETS
Joe Norris, 22, of Winona, was ticketed March 3 on a charge of stealing less than $150.
Roxanne M. Brooks, 41, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on charges of failure to show proof of insurance, operating vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle.
Alexander George Albers, 20, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of failure to signal.
INCIDENTS
It was reported Anthony Perry of Mtn. View was arrested at 11:01 a.m. March 1 at the intersection U.S. 60 and Highway 17 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to equip vehicle with two headlights.
A theft of less than $150 was reported at 7:51 p.m. March 1 at a business on West First Street.
A vehicle break-in was reported at 3:56 p.m. Sunday at a residence on West Second Street.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported March 1 Officer Gordon returned a call from an officer in Arkansas and provided some information concerning a subject the department had dealt with prior.
It was reported March 1 a person called about his daughter’s backpack being stolen at the high school. Officer Lisa Noble advised the man to call the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department to file his report.
It was reported March 3 Officer Gordon responded to a call of an electric pole smoking near Malone’s Motel. He discovered It was a wood furnace smokestack that was near the pole.
It was reported March 5 Officer Trenton Roberts was dispatched to the East James Street apartments for a well-being check on a woman. Roberts spoke with the woman. No assistance was needed.
It was reported March 5 Officer Roberts spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to confirm a warrant. The person did have an active warrant, but was out of extradition range.
Officer Roberts reported March 5 a man visited the police department to ask direction for an address to a business. He was provided with directions.
It was reported March 5 Officer Roberts was dispatched to Nina Lane for a well-being check. The person was not home and had been placed in a nursing home after a recent hospital visit.
A woman reported noises outside of her residence Saturday on Delp Road. Officer Noble.
Officer Roberts reported Sunday a woman called wanting to pick up her purse that was in the lost and found. The woman said she would have a friend come get it. The purse was returned.
It was reported Sunday Officer Roberts was dispatched to West Second Street for two reports of vehicles broken into.
It was reported Sunday Officer Roberts was dispatched to East Fifth Street to talk with a woman regarding moving out of a residence. Roberts attempted to speak with her but he was unable to do so.
