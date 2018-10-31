ARRESTS
Cody Eugene Davis, 30, St. Louis Street, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Monday at his home on a Houston city charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. He was held on $500 bail and released to another facility. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Elizabeth Jay Friend, 37, Weatherfort, Texas, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. She is held on $500 bail. Deputy Zachary Gimpel.
Michael Sean O’Mara, 46, CC Highway, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Monday at his home on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault and released on summons. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Darren Spangler reported at 4:15 a.m. Monday he was dispatched to a home on Private Road 5080 in reference to a domestic disturbance. The parties involved reportedly had a verbal altercation and were separated for the night. No charges are being sought.
Charles L. Jones, 55, U.S. 63, reported at 9:07 a.m. Monday five black cows belonging to Tom King of Willow Springs are missing. The cattle weigh about 1,200 pounds each and are valued at $3,000. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Teresa P. Romans, 52, County Road 4730, reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday buildings were vandalized at the Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association park and several items were stolen. Deputy Will Riley.
