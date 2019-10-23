Oct. 13
CRIMINAL
Sherry Lee, Willow Springs, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Oct. 14
CRIMINAL
Christopher Stephenson, Mtn. Grove, first degree tampering with motor vehicle, felony.
Oct. 15
CRIMINAL
Zachary Bolton, Mansfield, two counts of abuse or neglect of child, felonies.
TRAFFIC
Ronnie D. Crock, Thayer, exceed speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Brian Keith King, Liberal, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Kristi L. Jones, Houston, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Jackie Lee Coltrane, Marshfield, exceed speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Jerrod Thomas Blevins, Nixa, exceed speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Dalton Leroy Transmeier, Houston, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Sydney Kay McNeil, Mansfield, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
David Parnell Grow, Mtn. Grove, failure to register vehicle, misdemeanor.
Michael Walker Lamb, Cape Girardeau, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Oct. 16
CRIMINAL
Lea Anne Martin, Mtn. Grove, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Karissa M. Nutter, Hollister, delivery of controlled substance, felony. Bound over.
Clayton M. Towell, Mtn. Grove, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Jerry P. McGowan, Seymour, persistent driving while intoxicated, felony.
Chance E. Emerick, Seymour, stealing motor vehicle, felony.
Joseph C. Dietrich, Cabool, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful use of weapon, felonies.
Devon A. Mikel, II., Lebanon, first degree tampering with motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance, felonies.
Roger A. Christ, Cabool, possession of controlled substance and third and subsequent offense of operating vehicle without valid license, felonies.
TRAFFIC
Gregory E. Switzer, Grand Bay, Ala., exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Frank Mineo, Phoenix, Ariz., exceed speed limit by 26 mph or more, misdemeanor.
Matthew Timothy Lober, Festus, exceed speed limit by 20-29 mph, misdemeanor.
Rachel Lois Shults, Salem, exceed speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Oct. 17
CRIMINAL
Lois Barnett, Diboll, Texas, possession of controlled substance, felony.
TRAFFIC
Kevin Glen Schaefer, Clarksville, Tenn., exceed speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Nicole Renee Chrismon, Marshfield, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Paul DeWayne Welton, West Plains, exceed speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
