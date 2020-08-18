ARREST
Justin Michael Hungerford, Springfield, was ticketed and arrested at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street on charges of driving while suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
TICKETS
Connie A. Wuebben, Parkville, was ticketed at 8:59 a.m. Aug. 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Bryan T. Blankenship, Robertsville, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Kathy D. Edwards, Tremont, Ill., was ticketed at 2:46 p.m. Aug. 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Weston Lee Pringle, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 7 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
Gregory G. Crews, Boomer, N.C., was ticketed at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Patrick D. Johnston, Eureka Springs, Ark., was ticketed at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 8 on U.S. 60 on charges of speeding and no valid license. Officer Hedlesten.
Chase Garrett Foster, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 on a charge building permit ordinance violation. Asst. Chief Ellison.
Dal Johnson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:29 a.m. Aug. 11 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Courtney Lynn Brower, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:57 p.m. Aug. 11 on a charge of failure to yield at an intersection. Asst. Chief Ellison.
Callos Omar Bonilla, Kenner, La., was ticketed at 3:28 p.m. Aug. 11 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Michael Huffman.
Misty Cheyenne Maely Lovan, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Asst. Chief Ellison.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 that an officer took three dogs which were loose on West Fourth Street to the pound.
At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6 a complaint was made about a house on North Grand Street with a lot of chickens and dogs.
It was reported at 4:48 p.m. Aug. 6 that a man and a woman were having a physical confrontation at Love’s Truck Stop. It was learned the two were arguing but there was no physical altercation. The two left the scene.
It was reported at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 a family landed at the airport and their plane was nearly out of fuel. The officer contacted someone to unlock the fuel pumps.
It was reported at 10 p.m. Aug. 6 an officer assisted a highway patrol trooper in locating a violent offender. The officer was unable to find the person.
It was reported at midnight Aug. 7 an officer spoke with a man who was supposed to stay away from a certain area. The man saidd he wasn’t heading there and was just driving around with his son. The officer advised him to stay away from the area.
