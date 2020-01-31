TICKETS
Jeremy Wayne George, Pomona, was ticketed at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 20 on Washington Avenue on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Jonathan Michael Corder, Bono, Ark., was ticketed at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 20 on U.S. 63 at Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Bobbie Joe Edward Reeves, Pottersville, was ticketed at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 21 on Holiday Lane on a charge of being a minor in possession of intoxicants. Officer John Murrell.
Travis Carl Corgan, Ava, was ticketed at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 22 on U.S. 63 on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Powell.
Joshua Don Barker, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 22 on Cherry Street on a charge of trespassing. Officer Justin Brown.
Justin Andrew Brashers, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:29 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Jeremy James Clayton, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:04 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Takayla La’Shay Ingram, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:31 a.m. Thursday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Destry Don Shed, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:48 a.m. Friday on Olden Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Tarra Alyse Hackworth, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:08 p.m. Friday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Wes Stuart.
Kevin James Ruth, Alton, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Saturday on Independence Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Kira Mackenzie Fullerton, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Girdley Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Whitsell.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 7:07 a.m. Jan. 13 a juvenile girl had taken seven Prozac pills on Jan. 10 and had been transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment, then transferred to Cox Hospital in Springfield. A juvenile referral has been completed and will be sent to the juvenile office for review. Officer Trent Kinder.
It was reported at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 13 an item was stolen from a home on St. Louis Street. The case is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
An employee of Circle C and K Western Store reported at 1:57 p.m Jan. 13 a woman purchased $565.53 worth of items with two checks Jan. 4 and 6, and the checks were returned due to insufficient funds. Charges are pending. Officer Sean Barrett.
An employee of Circle C and K Western Store reported at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 13 a man purchased $634.71 worth of merchandise with a check on Jan. 5 and the check came back due to insufficient funds. Charges are pending. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Stuart reported at 2:17 p.m. Jan. 13 he was dispatched to a home on Howard Avenue regarding a domestic assault. The victim was transported to OMC with serious injuries and a report has been forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 13 officers were dispatched to a location on Chippewa Street regarding an alleged incident of child abuse. The child was determined to be in a safe environment with a parent and the incident is under investigation. Officer Stuart.
Officers responded at 2:11 a.m. Jan. 14 to a home on Sixth Street on a tip a man was there with active warrants. The suspect was arrested on warrants and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Officer Josh Wichowski.
At 8:07 a.m. Jan. 14 the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance with the forensic examination of a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. The examination was completed and a copy of the results were sent to the case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 9:48 a.m. Jan. 14 a woman reported she noticed her wallet was missing from her vehicle after she came home from the store. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
A man reported at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 14 he had taken a friend to the hospital and while he was gone, his home on Poplar Street was broken into. Items were taken and a door window broken, total value $225. The case is under investigation. Officer Barrett.
At 12:13 p.m. Jan. 14 a man reported a white 2007 Buick Lucerne was stolen from a car lot on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Barrett.
At 1:32 p.m. Jan. 14 a woman reported someone made counterfeit checks with her name and bank account information on them and two checks totaling $525 had been written to two people she didn’t know. The checks had been used in Wilmington, Del. The incident is also being investigated by officers in Delaware. Detective Jeremy Pounders.
A woman reported at 8:49 p.m. Jan. 14 a man she has an order of protection against was in her yard yelling at her about three hours earlier. A report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officer Wichowski reported at 5:29 a.m. Jan. 15 he was dispatched to the underground parking lot off of Court Square regarding a suspicious motorcycle hidden behind dumpsters. It was determined the motorcycle had been reported stolen and its owner was located. A suspect was named but officers are awaiting video evidence for positive identification. The case is under investigation.
A woman reported at 7:54 a.m. Jan. 15 she was assaulted by a man she knows at a home on Newton Street. The woman had signs of injury but refused medical treatment. A suspect was arrested pending charges. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 8:11 a.m. Jan. 15 a package was stolen Jan. 9 from her front porch on Winchester Drive. Suspects were located and charges are pending. Detective Pounders.
A woman reported at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 15 she was assaulted by a man she knows at the Super 8 Motel on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The suspect was arrested, issued a summons and released. Neither party appeared to be injured and medical treatment was not needed. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 15 to C-Star on Division Drive regarding a noncompliant 15-year-old girl. She was taken into custody and transported to juvenile officers. No charges are pending. Detective Brandon Romans.
It was reported at 4:02 p.m. Jan. 15 someone driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe pumped $33.09 worth of gasoline and left without paying at the Casey’s General Store on Broadway. The vehicle was not located and the incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
At 4:26 p.m. Jan. 15 it was reported a man inadvertently used a counterfeit bill to pay for items at a business on Kentucky Avenue. The customer returned to pay for the items after realizing the money he had used was counterfeit. Officer Brown.
Officers were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 15 to a home on West First Street regarding a domestic disturbance. Officers were first told there had been no altercation but it was discovered a man and woman in a romantic relationship had allegedly assaulted each other. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors for review. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 7:04 p.m. Jan. 15 a bicycle was stolen from his home on St. Louis Street sometime after 3 p.m. the day before. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
An employee of the West Plains Public Library reported at 8:33 p.m. Jan. 15 library books were checked out but not returned. A complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brown.
A woman reported at 12:17 p.m. Jan. 16 someone attempted to gain entry into her home on Johnson Street by kicking a door, causing damage to the door frame. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 he has an order of protection on behalf of his daughter against a man now living with the child’s mother and provided documentation showing that to be a violation of the court order. The suspect was not located at the residence and there are no charges at this time. Officer Murrell.
At 3:08 p.m. Jan. 16 officers were dispatched to a home on Anne Drive regarding a possible domestic disturbance. It was discovered a man at the home had picked up his son and placed the boy in his room. No injuries were observed and no charges are sought. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 7:56 a.m. Jan. 17 the Ash Flat, Ark., Police Department requested assistance with the investigation of a case of stealing/forgery that had happened in December in that department’s jurisdiction. Two Howell County residents were identified as suspects and the case is under investigation. Detective Neuschwander.
An employee of Ramey Supermarket reported at 1:12 p.m. Jan. 17 two suspects paid for items totaling $105.19 with a forged check. A report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
At 2:17 p.m. Jan. 17 an employee of the West Plains Public Library reported cases of detained library materials. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 17 he was dispatched to a vehicle accident at the parking lot of Cash Saver on Kentucky Avenue. A driver who had backed a vehicle into another vehicle provided insurance information that was no longer active. Charges are pending.
At 11:32 p.m. Jan. 17 officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 63 and Broadway regarding a hit-and-run crash. The case is under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 license plates were stolen off of one vehicle and placed on another. It was discovered the vehicle the plates were on was repossessed and the reporting party had put the plates on that vehicle. No charges are being sought. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 12:14 p.m. Jan. 18 she asked for cash back from the self-checkout at Walmart, forgot to take the cash and it was gone when she returned for it. The incident is under investigation. Officer Sisney.
At 3:21 p.m. Jan. 18 officers responded to an alarm at a business on Kentucky Avenue. The business was checked and secured by an employee and no damage or theft was discovered while an officer was on scene. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 18 to a home on St. Louis Street regarding a woman who was stabbed by her juvenile son. The boy had fled the home and was later taken into custody and transported for medical treatment. Charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
Officers were dispatched at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 18 to a business on St. Louis Street regarding a person who argued with an employee, brandished a knife and left the scene. There were no injuries and the victim did not wish to pursue charges. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 12:56 a.m. Jan. 19 to a home on Utah Street regarding a domestic assault. A man was taken into custody pending charges. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officer Kevin White reported at 2:34 p.m. Jan. 19 he responded to a home on Hynes Street regarding a custody dispute over a 2-year-old boy. The child’s mother had come to get the boy and the child’s father refused to let her take him. There was no custody order in place regarding the child and both parties separated.
Officer Stuart reported at 8:16 p.m. Jan. 19 he was dispatched to Roe Avenue regarding found property. Two vanity license plates were placed into evidence.
Officers responded at 8:39 p.m. Jan. 19 to a home on Texas Street regarding a woman who was breaking windows and cutting herself. The woman was transported to OMC for treatment and no charges are sought. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported he was dispatched at 8:57 p.m. Jan. 19 to the area of Grace Avenue regarding an underage boy who left his home without permission. When the boy was located he made suicidal statements to the officer and was transported to OMC for treatment.
Officers were dispatched at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 19 to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding an assault that involved pepper spray and a firearm. Both of the involved parties were identified and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 19 officers investigated a possible domestic assault at a home on Newton Street. A suspect was arrested and a report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 19 to a home on Webster Avenue regarding a burglary. It was determined a suspect had entered the home and fled when confronted by the homeowner. The case is under investigation. Cpl. Stephens.
Cpl. Powell reported at 12:16 p.m. Jan. 20 he responded to a home on Meadow Drive regarding an altercation between two brothers and property being thrown out of the home. A referral has been forwarded to the juvenile office.
A man reported at 4:13 p.m. Jan. 20 a black Mongoose bicycle with neon green tires and a black and white Schwinn 10-speed, valued at $100 each, had been stolen sometime during the previous two days from his carport on West Fifth Street. The incident is under investigation. Officer Barrett.
