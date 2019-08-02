INCIDENTS
It was reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday there had been a break-in at a location on Gibson Avenue. Nothing was believed to be stolen but the property was damaged. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 6:32 p.m. Friday to a home on West Fourth Street in reference to a man that threatened to stab his parents. The subject reportedly admitted to making the statement while angry and was taken to OMC for treatment and no charges are being sought at this time. Officer Burnes.
Officer Tinsley reported he responded at 10:39 p.m. Friday to a verbal argument on Doe Run. The officer spoke with two male subjects who appeared to be injured and stated they had fallen while in a physical altercation with each other. The two subjects were checked by paramedics but refused treatment. Charges are pending.
Officer Wichowski reported at 3:53 a.m. Saturday he responded to a home on Woodland Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle and runaway juvenile. Both the vehicle and juvenile were located and the victim declined to pursue charges.
Officers responded at 7:04 a.m. Saturday to a location on Walnut Street in reference to a male subject lying on the ground. It was discovered the man had a gunshot wound to the head that was determined to be self-inflicted and the scene was secured and processed. Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry was notified and the next of kin were notified. The case is considered closed. Officer Tinsley.
It was reported at 9:18 a.m. Saturday a juvenile male had been lost from a location on Lanton Road. The child was found and released to his parents. The incident has been reported to the Children’s Division and there are no charges at this time. Officer Tinsley.
It was reported at 3:07 p.m. Saturday a woman was having suicidal thoughts. Officers responded to a home on Lanton Road and the subject was transported to OMC for treatment. At the hospital, the woman reportedly became combative with staff members and an officer suffered minor injuries while the woman was being restrained. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 6:13 p.m. Saturday to a home on Pearl Circle in reference to a man threatening to harm others and commit suicide. The subject was taken into custody and transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Stephens.
It was reported at 7:36 p.m. Saturday an Arkansas license plate had been lost or stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Kyle Parrish.
Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. Saturday to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a man threatening to cut another man’s throat. The victim declined to press charges. Officer Burnes.
Officer Tinsley reported at 8:07 a.m. Sunday a man told him he had been shot at. There was no sign of injury to the man or damage to the man’s vehicle. It was discovered the incident had taken place outside of city limits and was referred to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.
Officers responded at 8:50 a.m. Sunday to an alarm at RNR Tire on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. An open door was discovered, but no one was found inside the building and nothing appeared to be out of place during a walk through. Officer Sisney.
A cell phone was found at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department and may be claimed there. Officer Powell.
Officer Stephens reported at 8 p.m. Sunday he responded to the Conoco gas station at the corner of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and First Street in reference to an intoxicated man fighting with a sign. The man was taken into custody on a 12-hour hold for his own protection.
Property was reported found at 8:03 p.m. Sunday on West First Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 8:22 p.m. Sunday a juvenile female was seen running down K Highway. The girl was returned safely to her parents. Officer Burnes.
