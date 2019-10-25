ARRESTS
Zachery Breece Sullentrup, 41, Washington, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Monday on Broadway on Franklin County charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $15,000. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Faith Caroline Hackworth, 56, County Road 1280, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $3,500 bail. Jailer Clark.
Odie Ray Belt, 29, Crestwood Circle, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on East Olden Street on charges of failure to appear on charges of probation violation on a conviction of stealing more than $500 and charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving while revoked/suspended and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He is held on $27,500 bail. Deputy Smith.
Jason Neal Lohner, 34, U.S. 160, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on a Douglas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. He is held on $100 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
Felicia Marie Butler, 23, Pomona, reported at 3:22 p.m. Oct. 10 her gold 2002 Nissan Pathfinder had been stolen from Forest Service Road 1080. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Bruno.
Deputy Smith reported at 3:27 a.m. Oct. 16 he was dispatched to a home on County Road 8580 in reference to a domestic dispute. No charges at this time.
Joshua David Amrhein, 36, Mammoth Spring, Ark., reported at 4:38 a.m. Oct. 16 a Taurus .40-caliber handgun had been stolen from a home on County Road 8580. The incident is under investigation. Deputy Smith.
Dan Tulley, 27, Labadie, reported at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 16 a rented excavator owned by United Rentals of West Plains had been damaged at a location on U.S. 60 at Mtn. View. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Jared David Critchfield, 27, County Road 5110, reported at 7:37 p.m. Oct. 16 a television, gaming console and rifle had been stolen from his home. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Boyle.
John Samuel Morlan, 79, Paula Drive, reported at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 17 two Kubota tractors and a Land Pride bush hog, total value $62,000, had been stolen off of property on County Road 4290. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Christina Joann Plachy, 24, K Highway, reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday a court order had been violated at a location on Clark Avenue. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Deputy Bruno.
Brianna Nicole Orozco, 24, Crestwood Circle, reported at 7:27 p.m. Oct. 17 a license plate had been stolen from her vehicle. Deputy Bruno.
At 9:59 a.m. Saturday a 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck was reported stolen from a location on County Road 5360. Deputy Logan Wake.
A man reported at 1:19 p.m. Saturday he found a note in a trash can at his home that indicated his wife might be having thoughts of self-harm. The woman was spoken to by a deputy and transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Deputy Webb.
A man reported at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday a woman had stolen his debit card. Deputy Wake.
