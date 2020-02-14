ARRESTS
Doolin L. Youngblood, 23, was arrested Feb. 1 on a Shannon County warrant and ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Trenton Roberts.
TICKET
Megan Nicole Blevins, 26, Mtn. View, was ticketed Jan. 27 on a charge of second-degree trespassing.
INCIDENTS
At 3:29 p.m. Jan. 29 there was a report of a registered sex offender violating registration rules failing to register and living within 1,000 feet of a school or childcare facility.
At 4:03 p.m. Jan. 29 officers investigated a report of stealing from a business at a location on East Fifth Street.
At 12:23 p.m. Jan. 30 a woman reported her phone was stolen.
At 9:52 a.m. Jan. 31 officers were dispatched to a location on North Ash Street regarding a report of harassment.
At 5 p.m. Jan. 31 officers were dispatched to an alleged domestic disturbance at a home on West First Street. A man who was reportedly involved in the altercation left before officers arrived and was not located.
At 8:59 a.m. Feb. 1 officers were dispatched to the area of west U.S. 60 regarding trespassing. A ticket was issued.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Jan. 27 officers were dispatched to a location on Delp Road regarding a woman who was out of control. The reporting party was advised to call the state appointed guardian. The woman was spoken to and agreed to calm down.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 27 to Seventh Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
An officer was dispatched on Jan. 27 to a location on Seventh Street to pick up a report on behalf of another officer.
On Jan. 27 the police department received a phone call regarding a warrant check. The warrant was found to be active but the agency was outside of the extradition area.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 28 to Mercy St. Francis hospital regarding a report of an assault. It was discovered the assault had happened outside of police jurisdiction. A report was taken and forwarded to the appropriate agency.
On Jan. 28 a woman requested a case update regarding stolen checks that were cashed in Mtn. View. She was updated on the case.
A sideswiped vehicle was reported Jan. 28 on Seventh Street. The involved parties were contacted.
On Jan. 28 officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a home on Sixth Street. No illegal activity was discovered.
On Jan. 28 an individual called to speak with Chief Jamie Perkins. Perkins was not available and a message was taken.
On Jan. 29 the police department was contacted by another agency with information on thefts that had occurred in Carter County. The information was taken.
On Jan. 29 an individual walked into the police department asking for information on concealed carry.
On Jan. 29 a man came to the police department wanting to report possible theft happening in Shannon County. He was advised to call the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 30 officers provided a funeral escort from Yarber’s Mortuary to east U.S. 60.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 30 to a location on Falck Street regarding a suspicious person who was knocking on doors in the trailer park. A suspect was not located.
On Jan. 30 officers were dispatched to Belmont Street regarding a disturbance. The issue was reportedly between two neighbors and was resolved with no further action required.
On Jan. 30 officers were dispatched to a location on Delp Road regarding a woman who was yelling at cars driving by. The woman was warned about causing a disturbance with no further action required.
It was reported on Jan. 30 a woman was stopping vehicles along U.S. 60 near Signal. It was discovered the woman was trying to get a ride, and she was warned to stay off the intersection and not interfere with traffic.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 30 to a two-vehicle crash at Town and Country with no reported injuries. Evidence photos were taken and a report was filed.
On Jan. 30 officers responded to a home on Buddy Lane regarding a domestic disturbance. A man at the scene denied there was any physical altercation and a woman at the scene wished to have the man taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, but he was uncooperative so the woman was advised how to get a court order for an evaluation. There was no evidence of an assault.
On Jan. 31 extra patrol was requested on Bay Street.
On Jan. 31 a woman called the police department for an update on a complaint she filed. The woman was given the available information and said she planned to call back when the investigating officer was on duty.
On Jan. 31 officers were dispatched to Valley View Apartments regarding a vehicle that had possibly rolled into another parked vehicle. It was discovered the vehicle had come out of park and rolled, but did not strike another vehicle. Neither vehicle appeared to be damaged and no report was taken.
On Jan. 31 a caller reported a white GMC pickup truck driving all over the road on U.S. 60, approaching from the west. The reporting party stated the driver might have been using their cell phone. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle and Willow Springs Police were advised the pickup truck might be headed their way.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 31 to a home on Falck Street regarding an alarm. Officers were unable to get a response from anyone in the home, which was found to be secure.
On Jan. 31 a woman called the police department to inform staff she is moving to West Virginia.
Officers responded on Jan. 31 to Malone’s Motel regarding a request that two people be escorted from the property. They were told to leave and complied.
On Jan. 31 a request was made by EMTs for assistance with a woman with an altered mental status at a home on Delp Road. She was able to make her own decision and declined to be transported by ambulance.
On Jan. 31 a person called regarding license plates that had possibly been stolen. Officers attempted to contact the person using the phone number provided but were unable to.
Officers were dispatched Jan. 31 to a home on West First Street for a domestic disturbance where a male suspect had already left the scene. The area was searched and the man was not located. Evidence photos were taken and the alleged victim was given a domestic violence information sheet.
An officer was dispatched Jan. 31 to a security alarm on Belmont Street. The property owner was contacted and it was discovered the alarm had accidentally been set off.
On Feb. 1 officers were dispatched to an alarm at Town and Country. The building was found to be secure and there were no signs of a break in. An attempt was made to contact the key holder and there was no response.
On Feb. 1 officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call from a location on Delp Road. The homeowner told officers that the call was unintentional.
On Feb. 1 the police station was contacted by a woman regarding a gun that had been stolen and recovered in Columbia. She was referred to the Columbia Police Department.
On Feb. 1 a man called the police department to ask if he had an active warrant. He was informed he had no active warrants.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 1 to an alarm at Liberty High School. The building was found to be secure and it was discovered a teacher working in her classroom had accidentally set off the alarm.
A man called on Feb. 1 to ask officers if his tackle box full of pocket knives had been found during the recent execution of a search warrant at a home in town. Officers advised they hadn’t come across anything like that but would let him know if they did.
On Feb. 1 officers stopped to check on a motorist on U.S. 60. The vehicle had run out of gas and the driver had someone bring him gas so he could drive to the Anchor gas station.
On Feb. 1 a person called the police department to advise there were dogs in cages at a location on East First Street that appeared to be malnourished. An officer dispatched to the location was unable to find the dogs.
An officer was contacted on Feb. 1 by a deputy from Nebraska regarding locating a Mtn. View resident regarding a case they were investigating.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Signal regarding a woman who had attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol and returned it when confronted by a store employee. A store employee asked that she be trespassed from the property.
On Feb. 2 officers responded to Walmart regarding a woman that was causing a disturbance. The woman was leaving the property when officers arrived and was allowed to leave without further incident.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Highway 17 regarding a woman who was stopping vehicles and walking on the roadway. The woman told officers she was heading to West Plains and she was warned to stay off of the road and not interfere with traffic.
On Feb. 2 a caller asked about possible recourse regarding a family member that was in possession of marijuana.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Delp Road regarding a woman who was screaming at vehicles and causing a disturbance. An officer spoke with the woman and she calmed down and said she would stop yelling.
On Feb. 2 officers were dispatched to Valley View Apartments for a medical call.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Walgreens regarding a security alarm and found the building to be secure. The key holder was contacted and no further action was required.
On Feb. 2 officers responded to a home on Delp Road regarding assist first responders with a man with altered mental status that was having trouble breathing. The man was diabetic and the problem had been resolved by the time EMS arrived.
Officers responded on Feb. 2 to a report of gun shots at a location on East Second Street. Officers were unable to locate the source of the complaint.
