ARRESTS
Toni Rae Smith, 38, West Plains, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. June 9 on a charge of forgery and transferred to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Josh Wichowski.
William T.C. Batterton, 43, West Plains, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. June 9 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and released with time served. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Scott Kuhlmann, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. June 9 on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing and released with time served. Officer Wichowski.
Shawna McBride, 40, West Plains, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. June 9 on a charge of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and released on bail. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Christopher Paul Farrar, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. June 10 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Dustin Keith Smith, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. June 10 on a charge of nonsupport. Officer Bradshaw.
Blake Auston Lox, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. June 10 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, stealing, failure to display a current state license plate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He was also was ticketed at 8:18 p.m. June 10 on Parks Street on charges of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances and resisting arrest. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Kenneth Wayne Banks, 56, West Plains, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. June 11 on charges of failure to appear on charges of peace disturbance and trespassing. Officer Bradshaw.
Megan Nicole Blevins, 26, Mtn. View, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. June 12 on charges of trespassing and failure to appear on a charge of trespassing and released on her own recognizance. Officer Bradshaw.
Shaun Dale Stone, 40, West Plains, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. June 12 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of trespassing and released with time served. Officer Bradshaw.
James Dale Campbell, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. June 12 on charges of failure to appear on charges of interfering with the duties of a police officer, assault, failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer and stealing and released with time served. Officer Bradshaw.
Christopher Lee Callahan, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. June 12 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance and released on bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Donald Wayne Snethern, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. June 12 on charges of failure to appear on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest by fleeing and failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer. Officer Conner Burnes.
Richard Robert Lewis Reno, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. June 13 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and unlawful use of a weapon, having possession of a loaded weapon while intoxicated and transferred to another facility. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Crystal Marie Floyd, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. June 13 on charges of failure to appear on charges of trespassing, failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer and resisting arrest. Officer Bradshaw.
Misty Ranae Lucas, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 5 p.m. June 14 on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing, driving while revoked, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to display a current state license plate, driving while suspended and probation violation on a conviction of distribution of a controlled substance and transferred to another facility. Officer Bradshaw.
Sabrina Mae Desirae Denker, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. June 14 on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Chasytee Lynne Hanthorn, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. June 14 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Brock Caleb House, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:47 a.m. June 10 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Bradley R. Hale, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:26 a.m. June 10 on Maple Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Amber Lee Taylor, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:15 p.m. June 10 on McFarland Drive on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Ronald William Drumright, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:43 p.m. June 10 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Detective Parrish.
Jesse Clinton Berry, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:57 a.m. June 11 on Sixth Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Tommy L. McClanahan, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 10:42 p.m. June 11 on Hubert Redburn Drive on a charge of failure to give notice of an accident. Officer Chris Barrett.
Candace Elizabeth Furniss, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:46 a.m. June 12 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of shoplifting. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Andrew Joseph Davis, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:51 a.m. June 12 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to obey a stop signal. Officer Sisney.
Douglas Eugene Cotter, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:36 p.m. June 12 on Grace Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Detective Parrish.
Benjamin Michael Decker, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:37 p.m. June 12 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Burnes.
Richard Wayne Sutton, Caulfield, was ticketed at 8:20 p.m. June 12 on St. Louis Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Dock Bishop, Birmingham, Ala., was ticketed at 11:50 p.m. June 12 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Brianna Marie Bates, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:30 p.m. June 13 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Francis Marcus Hazelbush, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:45 p.m. June 13 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Erich Stephen Haezebrouck, St. Louis, was ticketed at 10:35 p.m. June 13 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Aleksander Vladimirovic Geramisov, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:50 p.m. June 13 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Terry Petty Granger, Cherokee Village, Ark., was ticketed at 6 p.m. June 14 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of shoplifting and trespassing. Officer Kevin White.
Terri Lynn Smith-Pate, Alton, was ticketed at 6 p.m. June 14 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of trespassing and stealing. Officer White.
