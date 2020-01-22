INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 2:34 p.m. Dec. 31 she left her wallet at Murphy’s Oil on Preacher Roe Boulevard and when she returned the wallet was gone. Officer Brad Jones.
At 10:22 a.m. Jan. 1 it was reported a male juvenile had visible injuries that were consistent with physical abuse. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
It was reported at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 1 a man had allegedly had money and a debit card stolen from his wallet by his girlfriend and another woman. Charges are pending. Officer John Murrell.
At 2:03 p.m. Jan. 1 officers responded to a home on County Road 4000 in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was discovered a man and woman had been involved in an altercation and the woman had assaulted the man. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
At 6:18 p.m. Jan. 1 a woman reported she had not had contact with her brother since Dec. 30. A report was taken and the man’s information has been entered into law enforcement databases as a missing person. Officer Trent Kinder.
It was reported at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 2 there was an investigation of possible child abuse at a home on Newton Street. After investigation, the injuries were believed to have been caused while the child was playing. The case has been closed and no charges are being sought. Detective Brandon Romans.
A man reported at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 2 property had been taken from him by someone he knows. The case remains under investigation. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 12:42 p.m. Jan. 2 someone had taken her change from the self checkout at Walmart. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
A woman reported at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 3 someone entered her home on North Utah Street and stole her television. The case remains under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
A man reported at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 3 his debit card, credit card and driver’s license had been lost or stolen. Officer Ohlau.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 8:17 p.m. Jan. 3 he was dispatched to a home on Cherry Street in reference to an out-of-control juvenile. It was determined the girl assaulted her father and charges have been forwarded to juvenile court.
At 2:48 p.m. Jan. 4 officers responded to a home on Paula Drive in reference to a suicidal woman. She was transported to OMC for treatment. Detective Parrish.
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 4 he was dispatched to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive in reference to an alleged assault with a firearm. A man reportedly broke a window and entered a room, striking the victim in the head with a semi-automatic firearm. The suspect reportedly fled after a struggle with the alleged victim. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 4:03 a.m. Jan. 5 property had been stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Taco Bell. The case remains under investigation. Officer Josh Wichowski.
At 5:34 a.m. Jan. 5 officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Chippewa Street. A man was arrested pending charges. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 8:18 a.m. Jan. 5 her cell phone had been stolen from her home. Officer Brown.
Officers were dispatched at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 5 to a location on North Utah Street in reference to a found bicycle. The bicycle may be claimed at the police department. Officer Burnes.
At 11:31 a.m. Jan. 5 officers were dispatched to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive. A domestic assault between a man and woman was investigated, with both of the parties reportedly suffering minor injuries. Neither sought medical treatment and the case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 3:59 p.m. Jan. 5 he had items stolen from his home by a person he knows. The case remains under investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
At 4:22 p.m. Jan. 5 officers were dispatched to a home on Monks Street in reference to an intoxicated woman in an altered mental state. The woman was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
At 11:44 p.m. Jan. 5 officers investigated a reported assault that happened at the OMC emergency room. The suspect and alleged victim were interviewed and a ticket was issued. Officer Bradshaw.
At 9:05 a.m. Jan. 6 a man came to the police department to report a possible peace disturbance. A report was taken. Officer Ohlau.
At 1:50 p.m. Jan. 6 an employee of Casey’s on Broadway reported a man had attempted to pay for items with counterfeit currency. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 1:54 p.m. Jan. 6 a man and woman had purchased items at the Casey’s on Broadway with checks that had been reported stolen in another jurisdiction. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 6 there had been fraudulent use of a credit card. A report was taken. Officer Ohlau.
At 4:42 p.m. Jan. 6 officers were dispatched to Ramey Supermarket in reference to a woman that had shoplifted an alcoholic beverage. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
At 8:35 a.m. Jan. 7 an investigation was opened in reference to bad checks being processed at local businesses. Detective Brandon Romans.
Officer Jones reported at 8:51 a.m. Jan. 7 he was dispatched to a home on Walnut Street in reference to a deceased person. On arrival it was discovered a 70-year-old woman had died from what appeared to be natural causes. No further investigation is expected.
It was reported at 12:42 p.m. Jan. 7 a Brad Guffey Motors dealer license plate had fallen off of a vehicle during a test drive and couldn’t be located. The license has been entered into law enforcement databases as lost. Cpl. Powell.
At 1:49 p.m. Jan. 7 an employee of CVS pharmacy reported a man had called there and attempted to fill a fraudulent prescription. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 7 someone had shoplifted a bottle of liquor from Ramey supermarket. The case remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officer Sisney reported at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 7 he was dispatched to Ozarks Medical Center in reference to a woman who had been treated at Behavioral Health Care that day and made statements that caused concern when she left the facility. The incident remains under investigation.
It was reported at 6:06 p.m. Jan. 7 a vehicle had been stolen about two hours prior while parked on East Third Street. The case is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
At 9:46 a.m. Jan. 8 officers were dispatched to C-Star on Division Drive in reference to a juvenile male that had damaged a wall at the facility and run away. The boy was returned to the police department by family members a short time later and turned over to juvenile officers. The property damage was estimated at $200. Charges are pending. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 1:16 p.m. Jan. 8 a library employee reported a debit card had been found there. The debit card company was contacted and the card was destroyed at their request. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 1:43 p.m. Jan. 8 someone had forced entry into her home on Harms Street and taken several items. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 8 to a home on Chippewa Street in reference to a well-being check. A man was found to be deceased from what appears to be an accident. No foul play is suspected at this time. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 9 someone had entered his vehicle while it was parked on Jefferson Avenue and taken several items. Officer Jones.
At 2:06 p.m. Jan. 9 officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol requested that a digital forensics examination be conducted on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. The extraction was completed and a report was forwarded to the patrol’s case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A man reported at 7:26 a.m. Jan. 10 he had been contacted by an unknown person regarding a $180,000 prize he had won, but had to send money to pay fees before collecting his winnings. The man stated he sent about $2,200 worth of Walmart and iTune gift cards before realizing it was a scam. A report has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Sean Barrett.
A woman reported at 9:29 a.m. Jan. 10 her underage son left home the day before and had not returned. The boy is suspected of being a runaway and the matter remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 10:28 a.m. Jan. 10 a laptop had been stolen sometime in the previous weekend from a backpack in a utility room at her home on Webster. There is no suspect at this time and the case remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 10 someone he knows is harassing him by sending text messages. Detective Bryan Brauer.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:28 p.m. Jan. 10 he was dispatched to a home on Aid Avenue in reference to possible trespassers. A Missouri issued ID card was located in a wallet inside the home and a report has been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officers responded at 4:19 p.m. Jan. 10 to a home on Anne Drive in reference to an out-of-control juvenile. Officers were advised the juvenile had also been assaulted during the disturbance. A referral has been forwarded to the juvenile office and a probable cause statement has been sent to prosecutors seeking a fourth-degree domestic assault charge. Officer Stuart.
A man was reported missing at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 10 from a home on Rhonda Drive. He later returned home unharmed and the case is considered closed. Officer Burnes.
At 12:59 a.m. Jan. 11 officers responded to a home on Burgoyne Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. On further investigation it was determined an altercation took place involving three people at the home. One person was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold and charges are pending against all three. Officer Wichowski.
Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. Jan. 11 to Junction 14 Snappy Mart to a report of a suicidal man. It was discovered the man was not suicidal but was trying to recover items that belonged to him. When his wallet was returned to him the man reported cash was missing from it. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officer Wichowski reported at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 11 he responded to People’s Park in reference to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was later recovered and turned over to a family member of the owner at the owner’s request.
At 11:42 p.m. Jan. 11 officers were dispatched to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined a couple living there had been involved in a physical altercation. There were no injuries and neither party wished to pursue charges. Cpl. Stephens.
Officer Whitsell reported at 3:21 a.m. Jan. 12 she observed a vehicle driving recklessly on U.S. 63. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to be suffering from a medical problem. The driver was then transported by ambulance to OMC for treatment.
A man reported at 1:01 p.m. Jan. 12 a bicycle had been stolen sometime during the previous two days from a location on St. Louis Street. The case remains under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Stuart reported at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 a man had been making suicidal statements at a location on Lanton Road. The man was taken to OMC for treatment.
At 4:31 p.m. Jan. 12 a bicycle was reported found at Pizza Hut. It has been placed into evidence at the police department until the owner can be located. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:31 p.m. Jan. 12 a vehicle was reported stolen from a location on Newton Street. The case remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
