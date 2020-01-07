ARRESTS
Harry Edward Hogan, 32, Springfield, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Greene County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended and Mtn. View charges of failure to appear. He is held on $5,607 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Degie Layne Dreeding, 34, Jeremiah, Ky., was arrested at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 on U.S. 60 on a Cassville charge of failure to appear and released on $250 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William Anthony Stephens, 34, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Ridge Crest Hotel on a Vienna charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. He is held on $150 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Sharon Kay Ashmead, 53, Gainesville, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Dec. 31 on County Road 6850 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Sondra Fay Clark, 38, Gainesville, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Dec. 31 on County Road 6850 on a Douglas County charge. She was held on $500 bail and released to Douglas County. Deputy Johnson.
Ricky Lee Church, 22, Cuba, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Thursday at the Crawford County Jail on charges of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and Willow Springs charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He is held on $7,800 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Samantha Jo Freeze, 32, Ellsinore, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at the Butler County Jail on a Howell County charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and Wright County charges of probation violation on convictions of stealing $750 or more and receiving stolen property. She is held without bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Lacey L. Andrews, 24, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy April Keller.
TICKET
Eric William Simeroth, 27, Private Road 6921, was ticketed at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on Private Road 6921 on charges of careless and imprudent driving, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Jared Peterman.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Smith reported at 1:15 a.m. Dec. 22 he and Deputy Darren Spangler were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle on County Road 1750, with the driver of the vehicle eventually losing control on Highway 17 and coming to a stop. Two suspects were taken into custody and charges are pending.
At 2:47 a.m. Dec. 29 an employee of Anchor gas station on U.S. 60 in Mtn. View reported the theft of gasoline. Deputy Smith.
A woman reported at 7:02 p.m. Dec. 30 she was assaulted and injured by her boyfriend at a home on AP Highway. The suspect was gone before deputies arrived. Charges are pending. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Deputies were dispatched at 4:42 a.m. Dec. 31 to a home on County Road 7790 in reference to a domestic disturbance. The parties were separated and there are no charges at this time. Deputy Smith.
