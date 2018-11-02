INCIDENTS
A man reported at 2:25 p.m. Oct. 26 someone entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked on Nichols Drive and stole $2. Officer Brandon Romans.
Officer Travis Howell reported at 4:26 p.m. Oct. 26 he was dispatched to the West Plains Civic Center in response to report of a theft. The incident remains under investigation.
A set of keys was reported found at 11:32 p.m. Oct. 26 on Renfrow Street. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 11:40 p.m. Oct. 26 several items were stolen from a storage unit. The case remains under investigation. Officer Jacob Russo.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 4:10 a.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to a home on Bartley Street in reference to a domestic assault. Reports were forwarded to prosecutors.
Medication was reported stolen from a vehicle at 4:28 a.m. Saturday while it was parked on East Main Street. Officer Russo.
A man reported his vehicle was broken into at 7:12 a.m. Saturday while parked on Bill Virdon Boulevard and his wallet was stolen. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Michael Tinsley.
A man reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday his vehicle was broken into while parked on Lambert Lane. A stolen item was documented and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Tinsley.
A man reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday his vehicle was tampered with and damaged while parked at Southern Hills Shopping Center. The damage was documented. Officer Tinsley.
Officer Conner Burnes reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday he was dispatched to a location on St. Louis Street in reference to shoplifting. A suspect was seen on video tape concealing an item.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to Savor Grill in reference to an assault. On investigation, it was determined one man had assaulted another and a large skirmish happened in the parking lot. Statements were collected and a complaint was forwarded to municipal court.
A woman reported at 5:14 p.m. Saturday her ex had violated an ex parte order by sending her a text that was not in reference to their children, in violation of a court order. A report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Justin Brown.
