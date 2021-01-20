TICKETS
Mason Garrett Vandervort, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 7 on the westbound U.S. 60/30 ramp to Industrial Drive on a charge of a stop sign violation. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Chelsey Cheyenne Blanco, Willow Springs, was ticketed 10 a.m. Jan. 8 on Highway 76 on a charge of an animal license violation. Animal control officer.
Wagner Francine MacKenzie, Hillsboro, Ala., was ticketed at 10:11 a.m. Jan. 8 on eastbound U.S. 60/63 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Joshua Nathaniel Linderman, Springfield, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 8 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Heather Marie Smith, Lucedale, Miss., was ticketed at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 9 on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Corey Clark.
Zachary Tyler Walker, Baldwin, was ticketed at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 9 on eastbound U.S. 60/63 near Peterbilt on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Gregory D. Goosby, Memphis, Tenn., was ticketed at 8:50 a.m. Jan. 9 on westbound U.S. 60 from the south junction to Highway 76 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Coltan Dwayne Coonts, Ava, was ticketed at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 9 on westbound U.S. 60 at the south junction on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Steven Gerald Bess, Bieker, was ticketed at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 9 on eastbound U.S. 60/63 near Peterbilt on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Deanna Renee Hoggard, Jonesboro, Ark., was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 10 on eastbound U.S. 60 near the south junction on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Raymon Donald Taylor, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was ticketed at 10:05 a.m. Jan. 10 on eastbound U.S. 60 at Highway 137 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Quay Howard Starkey, Washington, was ticketed at 2:04 p.m. Jan. 10 on northbound Industrial Drive at East Main Street on a charge of a stop sign violation. Officer Hedlesten.
Dalton Dean Rader, Springfield, was ticketed at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10 at the intersection of Hill and Harris streets on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer John Thomas.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 11:24 p.m. Jan. 7 an officer assisted emergency medical personnel with an unresponsive elderly man.
It was reported at 11:53 a.m. Jan. 9 a man called to report that his nephew had permission in the past to charge to his Waggoner Lumber charge account and has since used it again without his permission. The officer advised the man that since permission had been previously given, he would have to recover the money through civll means.
It was reported at 2:55 a.m. Jan. 11 an officer received a caller reported a husky in the area of Sixth Street heading towards North Walnut Street. An officer patrolled the area but couldn’t find the dog. The area will continue to be patrolled more heavily as officers have had several reports about the same dog.
It was reported at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 12 an officer was dispatched to a disturbance at the Highway 76 Apartments, where it was reported someone was banging on a door. The officer arrived on the scene and spoke with a woman walking up to the apartment. The woman said she had recently moved to a new apartment and she was seeing if her stimulus check went to her old address instead of her new one. The officer then spoke with the reporting party who said she was scared. The officer explained the situation and gave the phone number of the woman looking for her mail, and said if the letter came in the reporting party’s mailbox, she could call the other woman.
