TICKETS
Kameron Levi Bratcher, Pomona, was ticketed at 7:25 a.m. June 18 on charges of failure to register vehicle and to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Francis M. Winstock, Germantown, was ticketed at 10 a.m. June 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
John R. Ayars, St. Joe, Ark., was ticketed at 10:32 a.m. June 18 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Peter L. Lapthorne, Sparta, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. June 18 on Industrial Drive, on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Terry Brown, Memphis, Tenn., was ticketed at 10 a.m. June 19 on Industrial Drive, on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Cassy Jean Jones, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:46 p.m. June 23 on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Michael Huffman.
Matthew C. Hickman, Grants Pass, Ore., was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. June 24 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Stacy J. Bobby, Meridan, Miss., was ticketed at 1:45 p.m. June 24 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9 a.m. June 18 a woman advised the Willow Springs Police Department that her neighbors have speakers pointed at her house from inside their home, causing her to lose sleep at night. Numerous complaints have been received. Officers responded and found no justification.
It was reported at 12:46 a.m. June 19 a woman called to report she heard noises from her neighbor’s house and no one was supposed to be home. No one was located at the house.
It was reported at 1:08 p.m. June 20 an alarm went off at Jasper Engines & Transmissions.
It was reported at 1:12 p.m. June 20 an alarm went off at White Industries. The building was checked with the key holder.
A report of an unruly subject was made at 1:20 p.m. June 20 from Comfort Inn.
It was reported at 2:48 p.m. June 20 a man reported a woman from Mtn. View was accusing him of stealing a handgun and he is tired of being harassed about it.
It was reported at 9 a.m. June 21 of a theft of three garden carts, a planter and a garden gazing globe.
It was reported at 5:03 p.m. June 21 the department responded with Troop G to speak with a man regarding his ex-wife not returning his shotgun. The man stated he had not seen his shotgun since April of last year.
It was reported at 9:29 p.m. June 21 Howell County 911 asked the department to make contact with a man on West Fourth Street regarding another man having assaulted him a few days prior.
A theft of motor vehicle parts taken from the 200 block of Pinegrove Road was reported at 6:24 p.m. June 22.
It was reported at 8:46 p.m. June 22 that a man requested contact, as a woman had yelled at him and threatened him. He was given a ride home.
It was reported at 4:23 a.m. June 23 a call was received from Howell County 911 about an active interior alarm from an antique shop on County Road 1270. The building and property were checked and appeared secure.
It was reported at 5:37 a.m. June 23 dispatch received a call from Howell County 911 regarding a maroon semi truck driving carelessly between the north and south junction of U.S. 60. Officer were unable to locate the vehicle.
It was reported at 1:32 p.m. June 23 a person called to report a lawn mower driven on the street. Contact was made and the person was advised about the misuse of emergency services.
Property damage at the Lutheran Church was reported at 2:30 p.m. June 23. According to the report a door and window were broken by rocks which appeared to be thrown by a lawn mower.
It was reported at 4:33 p.m. June 23 that a person was bit by a dog. The dog’s owner was contacted and the victim refused care.
It was reported at 10:19 p.m. June 23 a person called complaining about youth at Booster Field honking their car horns. An officer spoke with the youth and advised them if they continued making noise they would cited for peace disturbance.
It was reported at 9:04 a.m. June 24 that a mother is moving to California and the father does not want her to take the son with her.
A tire in the road on U.S. 63 was reported at 6:47 a.m. June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.