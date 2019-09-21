TICKETS
Lance E. Shipley, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 10 on Thornburg Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Chris Barrett.
Bennie L. Whitten, West Monroe, La., was ticketed at 9:15 p.m. Sept 10 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Reugena Leslie Selvey, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 10 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Orlando Villanueva, Alton, was ticketed at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 11 on Garrett Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and careless and reckless driving. Officer Chris Barrett.
David Allen Hensley, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:35 p.m. Sept. 11 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Rachel R. McDonald, Thayer, was ticketed at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 12 on BB Highway on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Halsey L. Taylor, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 12 on BB Highway on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Cpl. Stephens.
Joyce L. Forester, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 12 on BB Highway on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint. Cpl. Stephens.
Ashley Nicole Barton, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 12 on Abe Taylor on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Cpl. Stephens.
Billy Clyde Barton, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 12 on Abe Taylor on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Cpl. Stephens.
Jacob Eaglebear, Glencoe, Ark., was ticketed at4:17 p.m. Sept. 12 on Broadway on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Conner Burnes.
Jared Porter Hall, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Burnes.
Christion Daniel McAmis, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 13 on Washington Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Stephens.
Eric Lloyd Butzin, Nixa, was ticketed at 4:42 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Michele Lynne Forney, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:08 p.m. Saturday on Bill Virdon Boulevard o na charge of stealing. Officer Burnes.
David M. Bushong, Gainesville, was ticketed at 8:40 p.m. Saturday on First Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Sharon Renae Valbert, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Maverick Lee Price, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:43 a.m. Sunday on McFarland Drive on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Aarron E. Bean, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:13 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Jennifer Fay Knowlton, Paragould, Ark., was ticketed at 8:52 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Isaiah Aaron Bradley, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Randall Pendergrass, Tecumseh, was ticketed at 9:22 p.m. Sunday on north U.S. 63 on a charge of improper lighting. Officer Wichowski.
Ronald Kim Reid, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 9:36 p.m. Sunday on Broadway on a charge of improper lighting. Officer Wichowski.
Autumn Belle Farrier, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:41 p.m. Sunday on Broadway on a charge of improper lighting. Officer Wichowski.
INCIDENTS
A man reported at 10:26 a.m. Sept. 9 he left his trailer parked in a gravel lot off of U.S. 63 and went he went to get it noticed a boat he was transporting had been damaged and items had been stolen as well. Damages and replacement costs were estimated at $4,923.93. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Michael Tinsley reported at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 9 he responded to Southern Hills Center in reference to a bicycle that a man left and walked away from. The bicycle was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
An employee of the West Plains Public Library reported at 6:03 p.m. Sept. 9 books had been checked out and not returned. A complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Wes Stuart.
A woman reported at 6:31 p.m. Sept. 9 a man married her knowing he was still legally married to another person. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Tinsley.
Officer Tinsley responded at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 9 to a home on Walnut Street in reference to an argument between two men over a firearm. Witnesses said the subjects left the scene before officers could arrive. No injuries were reported and no charges are being filed.
It was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 9 an assault had occurred on Joe Jones Boulevard, with one man assaulting another, then brandishing a knife at him and another assaulted with a firearm as he was trying to get the alleged assailant to leave. The man who was assaulted with a firearm transported himself for treatment at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) and charges are being sought. Officer Tinsley.
At 12:35 a.m. Sept. 10 a male subject was contacted by officers and information was gathered that might pertain to an investigation being conducted by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Grinnell.
A man reported at 7:23 a.m. Sept. 10 while in the area of Bratton Avenue, another man struck him several times in the face with a rock and took some of his property. The man had signs of injury and was transported to OMC for treatment. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 7:54 a.m. Sept. 10 someone had taken items from her home on Amyx Street. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 8:51 a.m. Sept. 10 a toddler was running in the street unattended on Pearl Circle. The child was located and the caregiver was also located. The child was taken into protective custody and a report was forwarded to prosecutors for review. Officer Shannon Sisney.
At 9:23 a.m. Sept. 10 a woman reported a man took her cell phone and is refusing to give it back. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
A woman reported at 4:39 p.m. Sept. 10 a person she had an order of protection against had violated it by speaking to her over the phone. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
A library employee reported at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 10 a man had detained library materials. A complaint has been forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Tinsley.
A man reported at 5:12 p.m. Sept. 10 he had been assaulted by another man while at a home on Fourth Street. Charges are pending. Officer Chris Barrett.
It was reported at 6:59 p.m Sept. 10 a woman had been assaulted by a female juvenile at a home on Cherry Street. No injuries were reported and the alleged victim did not wish to pursue charges. The incident has been forwarded to the juvenile office. Officer Tinsley.
Officer Chris Barrett reported at 9:44 p.m. Sept. 10 he was dispatched to a home on Sesson Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. The parties had separated prior to Barrett’s arrival and a report was taken.
At 6:59 a.m. Sept. 11 officers were dispatched to a home on Lanton Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman stated a man she knows had struck her several times. There were no signs of injury and medical treatment was refused. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
At 7:13 a.m. Sept. 11 a woman reported her juvenile daughter had been sexually assaulted in West Plains in December of 2018 by a man she knows. The investigation is ongoing. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
It was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 11 a man he knows had taken items valued at $85.97 from a store on Mitchell Road. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 11:18 a.m. Sept. 11 a West Plains firefighter reported someone had forced entry into a building at the fairgrounds that the fire department owns. There was damage to two screens but nothing has been reported missing at this time. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 12:03 p.m. Sept. 11 her juvenile grandson had not returned home when he was supposed to. The boy has been entered into law enforcement databases as missing. Officer Jones.
At 4:20 p.m. Sept. 11 officers were dispatched to a location in Southern Hills Center, where a woman reported another woman had been trying on pairs of shoes, then left without paying for a pair of shoes. A complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Tinsley.
A cell phone was reported found at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 11 on U.S. 63 between Bill Virdon Boulevard and Creamery Road. It was placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Chris Barrett.
A woman reported at 11:21 p.m. Sept. 11 she had been harassed by a man she knows for about a month, and that night he made threats toward her. A report has been filed and a complaint will be forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Nate Bean.
An employee of a business located on the 1600 block of Porter Wagoner Boulevard reported at 6:53 a.m. someone had broken into the business, stolen cash and a vehicle and caused property damage. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
A woman reported at 8:19 a.m. Sept. 12 a man had violated a court order by yelling at her and calling her on the phone. The man was located and arrested pending charges. Officer Jones.
Officer Ivie Powell reported at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 12 he responded to a location on McFarland Drive in reference to drug paraphernalia located found in a vehicle. The items were seized and placed into evidence for destruction. There are no charges at this time.
A man reported at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 12 the mother of his children didn’t pick them up at the court ordered time and he wanted the incident documented without seeking charges. Officer Powell.
A woman reported at 1:11 p.m. Sept .12 someone had taken her cell phone from her workplace. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 12 someone had entered a home on Poplar Avenue and taken several items. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 7:47 p.m. Sept. 12 an ex parte order was violated when the respondent cursed at the petitioner. A probable cause statement has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bean.
Officers responded at 8:19 p.m. Sept. 12 to Samaritan Outreach in reference to an intoxicated female that was being disorderly. It was determined the woman should be placed in protective custody. Officer Bean.
Officers responded at 12:46 a.m. Sept. 13 to a location on Westmont Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. It was determined the incident was a civil matter and a possible violation of a court order had been committed. At this time there is insufficient evidence for charges. Officer Stuart.
At 1:22 a.m. Sept. 13 officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of one that had failed to yield earlier that night. Drug paraphernalia was collected for destruction and no charges are pending. Officer Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 9:08 a.m. Sept. 13 another woman she knows had taken her EBT (food stamp) card and had been using it without her permission. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 9:18 a.m. Sept. 13 she had possibly been sexually assaulted by people she doesn’t know. The subject sought medical treatment, but left after refusing to cooperate with hospital staff. The matter is considered closed. Officer Jones.
At 12:42 p.m. Sept. 13 a cell phone was reported stolen from a home on Lincoln Avenue. A male juvenile is a suspect in the theft and the matter remains under investigation.
It was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 13 a man had been sexually assaulted by another man while he was sleeping. A report has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 13 her vehicle had been stolen. It was later recovered and the victim did not wish to press charges. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 9:28 a.m. Saturday a counterfeit $5 bill had been used to make a purchase at Murphy’s Oil in Southern Hills Center. The business did not plan to pursue charges but the counterfeit currency was entered into evidence and will be destroyed. Officer Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 2:11 p.m. Saturday to a home in Thayer in reference to a subject believed to be armed that had barricaded themselves inside a residence. The subject was taken into custody after several hours. Officer Justin Brown.
At 3:17 p.m. Saturday found property was located in the lobby of the police department, where it has been entered into evidence. Officer Burnes.
At 10:32 p.m. Saturday a firearm was reported to have been lost in Olive Branch, Miss. Officer Stuart.
A woman reported at 9:29 a.m. Sunday her ex-husband had not delivered their child to her as directed in a court order. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
The assistance of police officers with an investigation into child abuse was requested at 9:42 a.m. Sunday by a Division of Family Services employee. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 2:05 p.m. Sunday to home on Davidson Street in reference to an altercation between a mother and daughter. It was determined the disturbance became physical and reports have been forwarded to prosecutors and the juvenile office. Officer Sisney.
Officer Bean reported at 4:24 p.m. Sunday to Ramseur Road in reference to an abandoned vehicle. It was removed by a tow truck and the owner was informed of where it was impounded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.