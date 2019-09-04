ARRESTS
David Arthur Williams, 33, Jefferson Avenue, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on Allen Street on Branson charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to signal a lane change. He was released on $950 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Austin Drake Womack, 20, Washington Avenue, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday on Freedom Road on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a traffic charge and released on $133 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Jason Lee Klein, 36, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Thursday at the Willow Springs Police Department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of third-degree assault and a Willow Springs city charge of failure to appear on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released on $7,579.50 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Charles Kenneth Barton, 36, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Willow Springs on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear. He is held on $134.50 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Brittany Lane Teitsort, 31, Leyda Street, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $5,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Crystal Marie Floyd, 36, County Road 4620, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on north U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and stealing methamphetamine manufacturing material. She is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Brittanie Ranae Mathews, 34, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:52 a.m. Sunday at the West Plains Motel on a Wright County charge of failure to appear on a charge of insufficient funds. She is held on $250 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jason Dewayne Miller, 42, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday in West Plains on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance, Thayer charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to appear on a Shannon County charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held without bail.
Robert Francis Brinton, 60, Stonington, Ill., was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Monday at the Greene County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
TICKETS
Valli Dawn Dalton, 46, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 28 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to wear a motorcycle helmet. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Barbara Ann Northcutt, 56, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:36 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Peterman.
Riley Brian Beeman, 20, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:53 p.m. Thursday on west U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday a court order had been violated repeatedly at locations in Springfield. Deputy Logan Wake.
A cell phone was reported found at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 8120. It may be claimed at the sheriff’s department. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Eleanor B. Marquardt, 84, County Road 9790, reported at 9:25 a.m. Thursday someone created a check using her banking account information and passed it through a branch of her bank. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Caldwell.
At 11:21 a.m. Saturday an incident of alleged child abuse was reported to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. The incident was reported to the children’s division and the incident remains under investigation. Deputy Logan Wake.
Deputy Bruce Sortman reported at 11:37 a.m. Sunday the sheriff’s department had been advised of an abandoned homemade trailer on County Road 2660. The unlicensed trailer, valued at $1, was removed by Midway Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.