ARRESTS
Kirk Delane Hutchings, 51, Hynes Street, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. Monday on College Street on a charge of failure to appear on a Cole County charge of passing a bad check and released on $200 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Ronald William Drumright, 43, Kingston, Tenn., was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Monday on Allen Street on a Texas County charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $25,000 bail and released to Texas County authorities. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Gerald Wayne Edwards, 40, K Highway, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and released on $1,500 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
TICKET
Eric Andrew Thomas, 35, Raytown, was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. Monday on north U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
INCIDENT
Virginia L. Gentry, 62, west U.S. 160, reported at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday a loaded black 9 mm semi-automatic SCCY cpx1cb firearm valued at $250 and $900 in cash had been stolen from Gentry RV on west U.S. 160 sometime the night before. A report has been made. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
