Oct. 7

CRIMINAL

Richard L. Bradshaw, Winona, unlawful possession of illegal weapon, felony.

Melissa S. Jacobson, Willow Springs, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm, felonies.

Oct. 8

CRIMINAL

Ronald G. Chitwood, Birch Tree, first-degree criminal assault, felony. Bound over.

Richard L. Bradshaw, Winona, two counts each of unlawful use of weapon by shooting at a person, vehicle or building, and armed criminal action, felonies. Bound over.

Oct. 9

CRIMINAL

Caleb S. Nash, Middle Brook, stealing vehicle, felony.

Oct. 10

CRIMINAL

Madelynne N. Prewett, Birch Tree, second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing $750 or more, felonies.

Ronald D. Brawley, Winona, second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, felonies.

TRAFFIC

Corey Don Wallace, Birch Tree, operating motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.

Franklin N. Kramer, Birch Tree, failure to register, misdemeanor.

