Oct. 7
CRIMINAL
Richard L. Bradshaw, Winona, unlawful possession of illegal weapon, felony.
Melissa S. Jacobson, Willow Springs, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm, felonies.
Oct. 8
CRIMINAL
Ronald G. Chitwood, Birch Tree, first-degree criminal assault, felony. Bound over.
Richard L. Bradshaw, Winona, two counts each of unlawful use of weapon by shooting at a person, vehicle or building, and armed criminal action, felonies. Bound over.
Oct. 9
CRIMINAL
Caleb S. Nash, Middle Brook, stealing vehicle, felony.
Oct. 10
CRIMINAL
Madelynne N. Prewett, Birch Tree, second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing $750 or more, felonies.
Ronald D. Brawley, Winona, second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, felonies.
TRAFFIC
Corey Don Wallace, Birch Tree, operating motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Franklin N. Kramer, Birch Tree, failure to register, misdemeanor.
