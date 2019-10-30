ARRESTS
Jack Wayne Falwell, 35, no permanent address, was arrested at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) on a charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He is held on $50,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Gary Wayne Collins, 56, Monk Street, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Thursday on Lanton Road on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on charges of passing bad checks and released on $200 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Lee Stokes, 19, Walnut Street, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at the probation and parole office on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of stealing a firearm and released on $7,000 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Adam Joseph Vandyke, 34, Davidson Street, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of stealing and released on $2,500 bail. Jailer Blaise Dudding.
Ashton Dakota Rader, 24, County Road 6590, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Friday on Webster Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $750 or more. He is held on $5,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Allison McRay Mooney, 27, Eminence, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Friday at Ozarks Medical Center on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, failure to appear on city charges and failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $2,700 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Bradley Deon Wake, 32, County Road 6800, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Friday on Lanton Road on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of nonsupport and released on $200 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Timmy Lee Frazier, 39, McFarland Drive, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday at the court house on charges of second-degree tampering and failure to appear on a Mtn. View charge. He is held on $3,700 bail. Deputy Michael Wall.
Jesse Lee Parsons, 34, County Road 8240, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday at the court house on a Willow Springs city charge of failure to appear on a charge of tampering with city utilities and is held on $500 bail. Deputy Wall.
Josey Marie Nazarian, 31, Newton Street, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Friday at her home on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and a city charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. She is held on $25,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Robert Howard Wilson, 60, County Road 3010, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Friday at the probation and parole office on a charge of being a fugitive from out of state. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Anthony Wayne Young, 36, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Friday at the Mtn. View Police Department on charges of second-degree burglary and stealing and was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Michelle Ann Hines, 29, Private Road 8501, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Friday on Stewart Street on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and released on summons. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Paige Edward Gilley, 26, Viola, Ark., was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Saturday on west U.S. 160 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and released on a citation. Deputy Seth Smith.
Michael Paul Cooper, 31, Mtn. View, was arrested at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Texas County Jail on a Mtn. View city charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $130.95 bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Keshia Kay Howell, 30, Jackson Street, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Saturday at the police department on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. She is held on $233.50 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Justin Albert Coffman, 38, Private Road 6853, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Saturday on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of delivery of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Hatten.
William Harold Walker Gibson, 26, Roseburg, Ore., was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Sunday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on charges of burglary and stealing. He is held on $9,000 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
INCIDENTS
Deputy Torey Thompson reported at 9:43 p.m. Oct. 19 a juvenile female that had been taken to OMC for treatment of a drug overdose disclosed allegations of sexual abuse. The incident remains under investigation.
A man reported at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 22 a woman had stolen his debit card. The case remains open. Deputy Logan Wake.
Philip Dean Bagby, 73, Brookside Lane, reported at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 23 several items had been stolen from property on County Road 6300. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Bruno.
Deputy Dylan Webb reported at 8:06 a.m. Thursday he responded to a location on Private Road 6921 in reference to a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Each had property returned to them and both wished to pursue charges.
Dennis Ray Smith, 67, Mtn. View, reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday a red 2007 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck valued at $2,000 had been taken from his property on County Road 3080. Deputy Webb.
Rebecca S. Mitchell, 42, Mtn. View, reported at 11:43 Sunday two four-wheelers, a go-cart, utility trailer and tools had been taken from a shop building on County Road 3530 sometime between Oct. 23 and Saturday. Deputy Webb.
Christy Lee, 39, Ottumwa, Iowa, reported at 1 p.m. Sunday two boats and a go-cart had been stolen from property on County Road 6970 on Friday. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
