ARRESTS
Candy Lynn Wood, 41, Willow Springs, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Aug. 23 at Casey’s General Store on three warrants. Officer Travis Weaver.
Kara Opdyke, St. Louis., was arrested and cited at 3:33 a.m. Sunday for failure to maintain a single lane and having an open container in her vehicle. Officer Weaver.
TICKETS
Shylo Austin Gaffey, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:04 a.m. Saturday for having unauthorized plates, tags or stickers. Officer Weaver.
Daniel Lee Wilkerson, Norwood, was ticketed at 10 p.m. Saturday for failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Weaver.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 4:34 p.m. Aug. 22, Cpl. Brian Jackson received a call to meet with an individual on Corn Avenue regarding second-degree property damage that had occurred earlier in the day.
Dispatched received a cal at 11:41 a.m. Aug. 23 from a woman who wanted to know the location of the nearest sheriff’s office as she believed someone was waiting for her there with a prize.
At 11:42 a.m. Aug. 23, dispatch received a call from Troop G regarding a possible former police department employee.
The Division of Child and Family Services called 911 at 3:12 p.m. Aug. 23 to request assistance on a home visit. An officer was dispatched and the detail completed.
Officer Weaver responded to a call at 5:55 a.m. Saturday that a G&W Food employee had found a bike on the store property. The reporting party said the bike would be left in place in case the owner returned.
At 3:15 and 3:21 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received reports of a loose black dog on the 500 block of Sixth Street; one caller said the dog was being aggressive. An officer located the animal but it ran and was last seen near Short and Grand streets.
Officer Glen Moore reported that at 4:57 p.m. Saturday an agency assist referral to another agency involved a 19-year-old male allegedly exchanging nude photos with a 13-year-old female and attempting to arrange a meeting with the girl.
Officer Benaiah Bishop was dispatched by 911 at 5 p.m. Saturday to Snappy Mart to make contact with a male regarding a dispute between him and another male.
At 5:53 p.m. Saturday, Officer Bishop and Cpl. Jackson responded to a 911 request to check on a report of children playing on a church bus at First Baptist Church on North Harris Street. Upon investigation, they did not find any children playing on the bus. The reporting party requested extra patrol in the area out of concern for someone getting hurt.
Officers Weaver and Bishop responded to a call at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in which a man on East Sixth Street requested officers escort an intoxicated woman causing a disturbance from his property. Officers took the woman back to her apartment.
At 1:45 a.m. Sunday Officer Bishop was dispatched to a call regarding a disturbance between a male and female at the residence on Sixth Street from where he and Officer Weaver had escorted an apparently intoxicated woman earlier. He spoke to both parties and advised them citations would be given if officers had to respond to them again that night.
Dispatched received a request at 12:17 p.m. Sunday from a woman regarding questions about stalking. She was advised in how to obtain an ex parte order.
At 2:34 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Michael Huffman and Officer Bishop were dispatched by 911 to a residence on Corn Street for a report of a theft.
Dispatch received a call at 2:39 p.m. Sunday regarding the theft of an RV rooftop AC unit. An incident report was taken.
At 3:09 p.m. dispatch received a request from Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in looking for a northbound black motorcycle on U.S. 60/63.
Sgt. Huffman and Officer Bishop stopped at 3:09 p.m. Sunday to check on a stranded motorist on north U.S. 60/63. The motorist said they were OK and making arrangements for a tow truck.
Dispatch received a call at 4:29 p.m. Sunday for motorist assistance regarding a vehicle at Midwest Walnut on Main Street. The vehicle was pushed off the road and a tow truck en route.
A vehicle wanted by the Licking Police Department in Texas County for a gas drive-off was located on U.S. 60/Industrial Drive. The driver said it was a pump malfunction and went back to pay, according to the Licking Police Department.
At 4:57 p.m. Sunday, 911 asked Officer Bishop to make contact with a resident on Sixth Street regarding dogs penned up across the street from her. Officer Bishop made contact and checked on the dogs, finding they had water and shelter but no food. A neighbor went to get the dogs some food.
Officer Weaver responded to a request for assistance at 4:04 a.m. Monday at the police department made by a man who wanted to report threats being made to him.
At 6:52 a.m. Monday, Officer Weaver responded to a call about a front door alarm at Dollar General. He found all doors secure, no signs of forced entry and a car was parked in the employee parking area.
Officer Weaver responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at 7:15 a.m. Monday. A woman requested a mediator in an argument with her husband. It was determined the incident was a civil matter.
Officer Weaver was called at 4:04 p.m. Monday to assist a man who wanted to report threats being made to him.
At 7:42 p.m. Monday, dispatch received a report of a white dodge truck spinning tires on Corn Avenue. The residents requested extra patrol
At 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, Officer Bishop responded to an alarm at Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Upon checking the building and finding it secure, he spoke to an employee who said lightning had probably set the alarm off.
Dispatch received a call at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday from a state office needing a mailing address.
Officer Bishop was dispatched at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday to do a well-being check on Corn Avenue. An ambulance was already on the scene when he arrived and he was instructed by 911 to disregard the call.
At 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Chief Wes Ellison and Officer Bishop responded to a residence on Sixth Street to assist emergency medical services.
At 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, a man called dispatch to request an officer to come unlock his vehicle. He was advised officers no longer do that.
Dispatch received a call from Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday about doing a well-being check.
At 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch took a call from probation and parole needing information.
Dispatch received a call at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday from someone who needed to speak with an officer about a well-being check.
At 10:32 a.m. Tuesday dispatch received a call from a man with information about an accident that had taken place near Snappy Mart.
A call was made to 911 dispatch at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday to send an officer to East Main Street for a man who needed to go to the hospital.
